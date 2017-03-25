Azerbaijani Defense Minister checks organization of defense on frontline

W1siziisijiwmtcvmdmvmjqvmjivntevmdevmjy4zthkn2utyzniny00ywzmlwflnjutotk2ntcxnzvkndqxlzbmmtnimzbkmzizmwvizgviodk5otq2yzq4mda2zda2lmpwzyjdlfsiccisinrodw1iiiwimzuwedi3mcmixv0?sha=9ae3e0e43d81f422 W1siziisijiwmtcvmdmvmjqvmjivmzivmdgvymmxm2qwzwutmjeyns00y2zklwi5y2etotblnmi2ywuyzdy0l2ltywdllmpwzyjdlfsiccisinrodw1iiiwimzuwedi3mcmixv0?sha=5b81449882493b87 W1siziisijiwmtcvmdmvmjqvmjivmtqvndmvy2jimjgwngytnzjkos00mtbhlwi4mmitnjiznwm5mweynze2l2ltywdllmpwzyjdlfsiccisinrodw1iiiwimzuwedi3mcmixv0?sha=39d61fded4ee2d32 W1siziisijiwmtcvmdmvmjmvmjevmduvmjmvnmyzzdi0m2utmzm0oc00m2uwltlimwitndlimgi2mzqzntzhlzezmjbjmza1mtgzyzy1mjzlndvhnwe2mjm5mje1zjc5lmpwzyjdlfsiccisinrodw1iiiwimzuwedi3mcmixv0?sha=487a167b3a321371 W1siziisijiwmtcvmdmvmjivmjivndyvndgvnzawy2i3otgtnjniys00ntzllwfhmjetndgzotjlyzq0mmu1l2ltywdllmpwzyjdlfsiccisinrodw1iiiwimzuwedi3mcmixv0?sha=06d0e90a1d9f9313

Official

W1siziisijiwmtcvmdmvmjivmjavndqvmtqvnwrkmtiwzmmtnjqzms00nge3lwe0mgutmdczzjk5otu5mju2lzy1ndvlmta5mgrkyzzkzwvkytlly2q3ndy5ntq4zjcylmpwzyjdlfsiccisinrodw1iiiwimtywedeymcjdxq?sha=9b94b08218eff1b0 President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Mamnoon Hussain on Pakistan Day
More news

Karabakh

W1siziisijiwmtcvmdmvmjivmjavmjqvmjyvy2zhmja0ytqtndi1ys00y2vjltkzzwytyjmwnzezntc5zjjll2e3zdg0nduxztllmtllmtm4y2y2zdlimzaxnwnjztvmlmpwzyjdlfsiccisinrodw1iiiwimtywedeymcjdxq?sha=3c9aaffa9c1a0c65 Armenian armed forces holding military exercises in occupied Azerbaijani lands
More news

Politics

W1siziisijiwmtcvmdmvmjmvmjevmdkvmtgvnte1mmfjytqtyjfmyy00n2uzltgyotatmmjkyjdlngjiyjy5lzy1mdg3yjkzmtu3zdeyndq3odczntixmdezmjm1mwe3lmpwzyjdlfsiccisinrodw1iiiwimtywedeymcjdxq?sha=45a67b7ffd00a606 Azerbaijan strongly condemns London terror attack
More news

Economy

W1siziisijiwmtcvmdmvmjqvmdavmdcvmdgvytq1ogeznwutnjvinc00ntrkltljmdytzdzkntq3nwrjymu3lzg5zdhiodjjmdy2ywy3zjrjota0zde3mwfjyjq4otu4lmpwzyjdlfsiccisinrodw1iiiwimtywedeymcjdxq?sha=0f4502fc04a187cd New appointment to the management of the Petkim
More news

Commentary & Interviews

W1siziisijiwmtcvmdmvmtuvmtcvmtkvmdivogi0mmjhyjmtmdvjys00ywfilwezndqtndziy2vlndyyngjjl2ltywdllmpwzyjdlfsiccisinrodw1iiiwimtywedeymcjdxq?sha=045c38165898f81d Armenia’s precondition is nothing but blackmail - Azerbaijani MFA
More news

Society

W1siziisijiwmtcvmdmvmjevmjevmzqvmtqvm2uwnjlmnjmtotq0nc00m2njltkznjutyjeynmqxmjlhoddkl2ltywdllmpwzyjdlfsiccisinrodw1iiiwimtywedeymcjdxq?sha=834c05c22c5576b5 773 children adopted in Azerbaijan last year
More news

Culture

W1siziisijiwmtcvmdmvmjevmjevntqvntevnjkxmzq3nmetnwy5yy00njczlwiynjctnwuxowi5mznmndnjl2ltywdllmpwzyjdlfsiccisinrodw1iiiwimtywedeymcjdxq?sha=50e8cb2ccadc96a0 Azerbaijani films to be screened at LET‘S CEE Film Festival in Vienna
More news

Sports

W1siziisijiwmtcvmdmvmjevmjevndavntavmzgwodk2yjutnzc3os00ntm4lthmzmetztfizgjkmzuzn2qzl2ltywdllmpwzyjdlfsiccisinrodw1iiiwimtywedeymcjdxq?sha=1901a822db3250d2 Azerbaijani karate fighter wins Rotterdam tournament
More news

Photos

W1siziisijiwmtcvmdmvmtqvmtavmzivndgvndmwzjyym2utogewzi00njq2lwi2yjqtmde0mji4mmywzgqylzexlmpwzyjdlfsiccisinrodw1iiiwimtywedeymcjdxq?sha=ccc00a9f7acb75f5 Last Tuesday before Novruz: Festive mood in Baku - PHOTOS
More photos

Videos

W1siziisijiwmtcvmdmvmtmvmjavmzyvmzavzgy2otq3n2ytntayny00ytflltk1zwmtyjdkzju2owq1zwq2lzexmzuwnl9idmgxn2lqexu1lmpwzyjdlfsiccisinrodw1iiiwimtywedeymcjdxq?sha=9b83c59ebe071626 Azerbaijani singer DiHaj reveals "Skeletons" for Eurovision 2017 - VIDEO
More videos

Tech

W1siziisijiwmtyvmdkvmduvmjevntavmjivztk3ntizodktztcxyy00mtvjlwexmzetnge3n2y4ytuzzdqyl3nwywnlig9iai5qcgcixsxbinailcj0ahvtyiisije2mhgxmjaixv0?sha=ce2a7c0dc0f6b8c4 Russian space corporation to create 'new spacecraft of the future'
More news

Environment

W1siziisijiwmtcvmdmvmjqvmjevmjavntmvywq4mdmzntktnwi4nc00zwzmltkyyjctngvimdmynjrmyze3l2plbhr5zv9wb2xldnllx2n2zxr5lti2njguanbnil0swyjwiiwidgh1bwiilcixnjb4mtiwil1d?sha=02ab08cc50477984 Temperature to reach 18 C in Azerbaijan tomorrow
More news

Commentary

Most read articles

Latest News

In The Region

Editor Picks

Voting

Do you believe in the possibility of peaceful resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?

Azerbaijan Cuisine

Explore the food of Azerbaijan - from sherbet to succulent kebab, from baklava to fragrant pilaff

Follow us

Find us on Facebook



Virtual karabakh