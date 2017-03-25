-
Politics
Azerbaijani Defense Minister checks organization of defense on frontline
Official
Ilham Aliyev congratulates president of the Hellenic Republic
Society
Karabakh
Karabakh
Mevlut Cavusoglu: Turkey and Russia cooperate to solve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Official
- President of Azerbaijan holds meetings
- Ilham Aliyev congratulates president of Ireland
- Ilham Aliyev: French companies’ investments in Azerbaijani economy exceed $2B
- President Ilham Aliyev continues meetings in Paris - PHOTOS
- President Ilham Aliyev meets Supreme Leader of Iran Sayyid Ali Khamenei
- President Ilham Aliyev ends visit to Pakistan
- President Ilham Aliyev attending 13th ECO summit in Islamabad
- Azerbaijani president meets with Pakistan’s prime minister
Karabakh
- Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 143 times
- Ex-presidents express support for Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform
- Latvia interested in closer cooperation with Azerbaijan
- Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan
- Moscow says nothing hidden in Karabakh talks
- Russian political analyst joins Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform
- Saudi prince: International community demonstrates weakness in Karabakh issue
- Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 100 times
Politics
- Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan submitted draft agreement to European Commission
- Azerbaijan, Argentina hail bilateral relations
- Armenian-Turkish border not to open unless Azerbaijani lands liberated
- Azerbaijan’s First VP Mehriban Aliyeva meets Iran’s ICT minister
- Baku hosts working meeting of int’l contest ‘Sea Cup-2017’
- Azerbaijani PM presenting government’s annual report in parliament
- Azerbaijan starts execution of presidential order on pardon
- Baku hosts dinner party for participants of 5th Global Forum
Economy
- China’s Huawei to build ‘Smart City’ in Baku
- Dimitri Kumsishvili: Georgia and Azerbaijan carry out large-scale projects
- Turkish FM: Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway to be launched soon
- Unusual offer from a Baku tourism company: Night in jail
- Azerbaijan-based banks’ net worth exceeds AZN 2B
- Huawei, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic sign agreement
- Azerbaijan creates Association of Packaging Industry
- AZN 3 million allocated to Caucasian Muslims Board
Commentary & Interviews
- Ireland's PM Kenny rejects 'any suggestion' of exiting EU
- Independent analyst: US could impose sanctions on Armenia
- “Armenia infamous for its fascist statements”
- No action by Armenia on Karabakh issue solution till April: expert
- Tase talks Azerbaijan’s achievements in 2016
- Alexander Lukashenko: Belarus-Azerbaijan co-op based on trust
- Vahagn Khachatryan: Political tool needed to solve problems in Armenian economy
- Russian analyst: Yerevan to become formal participant in Karabakh talks
Society
- US Secretary of State congratulates Azerbaijani people on Nowruz holiday
- Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva launches ‘School Gardens’ project
- 14 female inmates released in Azerbaijan under president's pardon order
- Rector appointed to Baku Engineering University
- Azerbaijani man, sentenced to life in 2007, gets sentence reduced
- Metro station "28 May" is open to passengers after smoke prevented
- Coulthard: Audience to witness tough competition at F1 race in Baku
- Five women die of carbon monoxide poisoning in Azerbaijan
Culture
- Eurovision 2017 contest officially opens on May 7
- Azerbaijani pianist to present new album in Istanbul
- Azerbaijan's Ganja set to take up role as CIS Cultural Capital 2017
- Yulia Samoylova to represent Russia in Eurovision
- European premiere of “Ali and Nino” held in Brussels
- Baku to host exhibition dedicated to Portugal
- “Endless Corridor” film screened in Madrid
- "Justice for Khojaly" exhibition to open in Berlin
Sports
- Tickets for Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games go on sale
- Chinese gymnast wins gold medal of FIG World Cup in Baku
- Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers win World Cup silver
- First day of FIG World Cup kicks off in Baku
- 33 Bangladesh athletes to compete in IV Islamic Solidarity Games
- Two-time European karate champion standing trial on drug charges
- Azerbaijani shooters won bronze at European Championship
- Azerbaijan`s Safarov wins bronze at Baku Grand Slam judo tournament
Tech
- Apple sees iPhone sales drop again but beats forecasts
- Ukraine rejects services of Azerspace-1
- Azerbaijani Ministry, Microsoft create joint working group
- Single database on Azerbaijan’s children to be created
- Ramin Guluzade: Azerbaijan turned into regional leader in the field of space
- Contract on launching Azerbaijan's second satellite signed
- Azerbaijan's second satellite to be launched by French company
- Baku to host Bakutel 2015
Environment
- Dust clouds over Turkmenistan to hit Azerbaijan
- Dust clouds over Baku to increase
- Polluted environments kill 1.7 million children each year: WHO
- Geomagnetic storm expected
- Snowy weather in Baku to continue until tomorrow
- Weather to deteriorate in Azerbaijan, snowfall predicted
- Quake hits northern region of Azerbaijan
- Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced
