Armenia shifts foreign policy: distancing from Russia, seeking new alliances

Recent months have witnessed drastic changes in Armenia's foreign policy.

For the first time in its modern history, Yerevan has actively begun diversifying its foreign and military ties, moving away from Russia, its long-time ally. This new direction, thoroughly examined by CARNEGIE POLITIKA , illustrates Armenia's desire to break free from the Kremlin's influence and strengthen relations with Western partners.One of the most significant steps has been Armenia's decision to freeze its membership in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and cease its funding. Yerevan also joined the International Criminal Court despite Moscow's protests and began the process of withdrawing Russian border guards from its airports. Simultaneously, Armenia has reduced its participation in organizations such as the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also participated in a series of high-level meetings in Europe and the United States. On April 5, an unprecedented trilateral meeting took place with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, EU High Representative Josep Borrell, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. These meetings mark the beginning of a new phase in Armenia's history, as it seeks to develop political, military, and technological partnerships independently of Russia.The defeat in the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War in 2020 served as a catalyst for reevaluating Armenia's long-term alliance with Moscow. The CARNEGIE POLITIKA author notes that Armenia feels betrayed by Russia, which failed to ensure its security. Trust in Russia within Armenian society has dropped from 88% in 2019 to 34% in 2023. This change may be irreversible.Russia wields significant influence over Armenia's economy. It supplies more than 90% of Armenia's natural gas, owns gas pipeline infrastructure, is the main trading partner, and provides uranium for Armenia's nuclear power plant. Russia also owns Armenia's railroads and power grids, controls significant sectors of telecommunications, power plant management, and food security.However, CARNEGIE POLITIKA argues that Armenia can find alternative paths. For example, gas could be purchased from Iran, and uranium from Kazakhstan. There are plans to develop Armenia's border capabilities with the help of Western technology, training, and funding, allowing it to phase out the Russian presence.While Russia can still exert economic and political pressure on Armenia, Yerevan is confident in its ability to overcome these challenges. The country is considering a gradual exit from Russian institutions and phased integration with Western ones. This historic moment presents Armenia with unique opportunities to create a new, more balanced, and diversified foreign policy.Thus, Armenia is gradually formulating a new model of relations with Russia, taking into account the ongoing peace process with Azerbaijan and the normalization of relations with Turkey. The traditional security paradigm, in which Armenia relied on a third party for its security, is becoming a thing of the past. Yerevan recognizes this and is resolutely moving forward, striving for a new era of foreign policy independence and partnership.

