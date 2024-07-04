125 km of pipeline: Turkmen gas goes to Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Asif Aydinli



An important development in the energy sector is the decision to construct a 125 km main gas pipeline and three compressor stations in Turkmenistan . These facilities will be built by Iranian companies, aiming to expand the supply of Turkmen gas to Iran. This information has been officially confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

Negotiations held in Ashgabat from July 1 to 3, 2024, provided a platform for discussing numerous aspects of further cooperation in the gas industry between Iran and Turkmenistan. The European Union and Turkey closely monitored these negotiations, underscoring their international significance. This project highlights the critical importance of energy security for both countries and their aspiration to develop long-term strategic relations in the energy sector.The new gas pipeline, the route of which has not yet been disclosed, will traverse Turkmenistan. The project includes 125 km of pipeline and three compressor stations. These initiatives aim to strengthen the gas transportation infrastructure and ensure additional supplies of natural gas to Iran. Expanding this infrastructure will allow Turkmenistan to increase its natural gas exports, enhancing its position in the global energy market. For Iran, this will optimize domestic gas consumption and stabilize its exports, which is crucial given the growing internal demand for energy resources.Turkmenistan plans to increase the volume of gas supplied to Iran to 40 billion cubic meters per year through two main routes. The first route is the Dowletabat-Sarakhs-Hangeran main gas pipeline, with a current capacity of 12.5 billion cubic meters per year. The second route passes through the Chalouyk gas measuring station of the Korpeje-Kurt-Kui main gas pipeline, with a current capacity of 8 billion cubic meters per year. Additionally, existing supplies continue via the Artyk-Lutfabad border gas pipeline, which was commissioned in the 1990s and supplies gas to border settlements in northern Iran, where a Turkmen diaspora resides. This pipeline has a capacity of 1 billion cubic meters of gas per year and plays an important role in ensuring the energy security of border areas.Another significant aspect is the signing of a contract for the purchase and sale of natural gas, up to 10 billion cubic meters per year, to be supplied from Turkmenistan to Iraq through Iranian territory via a swap scheme. This agreement demonstrates Iran's commitment to strengthening its position in the regional energy market and its role in the transit of gas between neighboring countries. Swap operations allow countries to optimize their supply and use of natural gas, considering geographical and economic features.Iran is actively developing a system of gas swaps with its neighbors, driven by both geographical and economic factors. The main gas fields in Iran are located in the south of the country, while the northern regions, including Tehran, experience energy shortages, especially during the winter. This is due to harsh climatic conditions and the distance from major fields. Consequently, Iran must seek alternative ways to supply energy to its northern regions.Iran already has swap agreements with Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan. In November 2021, an agreement was signed to supply 1.5 to 2 billion cubic meters of gas per year from Iran to Azerbaijan in exchange for Turkmen gas. Deliveries began on January 3, 2022, at a volume of 5-6 million cubic meters per day, and in July 2022, the gas exchange volume was increased to 3-4 billion cubic meters per year. Iran also has the capability to import 40-50 million cubic meters of gas per day from Turkmenistan, which contributes to the country's energy security and strengthens economic ties with its neighbours.Discussions on the transit of gas from Turkmenistan to Turkey through Iranian territory are also ongoing. Iran and Turkey are connected by a main gas pipeline with a capacity of 14 billion cubic meters per year, but Turkey imports only 9.6 billion cubic meters per year, leaving a reserve of 4.4 billion cubic meters per year. Negotiations on the potential transit of Turkmen gas through Iran to Turkey reflect a growing interest in creating new energy routes that could meet Turkey's increasing demand for energy resources.The development of gas transportation infrastructure between Turkmenistan and Iran, along with the activation of swap agreements, underscores the strategic importance of these projects for the region. Amid international sanctions and geopolitical instability, these measures aim to ensure the energy security and sustainable development of both countries. Given the geopolitical significance of the region, these projects can play a crucial role in strengthening economic and political ties between countries. They also facilitate the diversification of natural gas supplies and reduce dependence on traditional routes and suppliers, which is essential for ensuring long-term stability in the region.

News.Az