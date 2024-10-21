A new ally for Russia? Why Pyongyang is sending soldiers to Ukraine
By Tural Heybatov
In recent months, reports and speculation about North Korea's involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine have garnered significant international attention.
The National Intelligence Service (NIS) of South Korea reported that North Korea has sent 1,500 soldiers to Russia for training. This is seen as the first step in a larger deployment, with some sources suggesting that up to 12,000 North Korean troops could be involved in the future. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also raised concerns, claiming that North Korea is preparing to send as many as 10,000 soldiers to support Russian forces. He has repeatedly warned about the growing alliance between North Korea and Russia, calling for stronger ties between Ukraine and its allies to prevent a "major war."
Ukrainian authorities have released a video that allegedly shows North Korean recruits receiving Russian military uniforms and equipment. According to the Ukrainian Center for Strategic Communication and Information Security, these images were recorded by a Russian soldier in recent days. Another video, geolocated by CNN, appears to show troops arriving at the Sergeevka Training Ground, which is near the Russian border with China.
Experts suggest that even if North Korea is not sending infantry, it might be deploying military engineers and personnel to oversee the use of North Korean weaponry in Ukraine. The relationship between Moscow and Pyongyang is described as "largely transactional," with North Korea providing resources needed by Russia in exchange for food, cash, and assistance with military technology.
France has expressed concern over the growing military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, calling it "very troubling." The United States, South Korea, and Japan have announced the formation of a new task force to monitor sanctions related to North Korea's arms activities. This collaboration between North Korea and Russia has raised serious concerns among global powers, as it could lead to violations of international sanctions and heighten regional tensions.
It is important to note that Russia has not officially confirmed North Korea's participation in the war against Ukraine. The Kremlin has denied claims of North Korean involvement, stating that such accusations are made "without providing any proof." However, the ongoing developments in this situation require careful monitoring, as further involvement by North Korea could significantly alter the course of the conflict and affect international relations.
While the situation remains fluid and many claims have not yet been independently verified, the potential involvement of North Korean troops in the Ukrainian conflict represents a significant development that could have far-reaching implications for the ongoing war and the global geopolitical landscape. Countries around the world are closely observing the situation, and any confirmation of such actions could lead to increased sanctions and further isolation of North Korea and Russia on the international stage.