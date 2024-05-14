Agreement reached on delivery of Turkmen gas to Türkiye via Azerbaijan, Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

An agreement was reached on the supply of Turkmenistan's gas to Türkiye through Azerbaijan and Georgia.

This was announced by Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.On 1 March 2024, Turkmenistan and Türkiye signed two preliminary agreements aimed at strengthening cooperation in the natural gas sector. These agreements were signed during the meeting between Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Turkmenistan’s National Leader and Chairman of the People’s Assembly Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.These agreements, consisting of a memorandum of understanding and a letter of intent, underline Turkmenistan’s commitment to supply natural gas to Türkiye for transit to European markets.

