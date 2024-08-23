"Altyn Kyran – 2024" joint tactical-special exercise start

+ ↺ − 16 px

The “Altyn Kyran – 2024” (Golden Eagle – 2024) joint tactical-special exercise with Azerbaijani and Kazakh servicemen has begun in the Dzungarian Alatau mountains, according to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense.

According to the plan, servicemen from the participating countries carried out reconnaissance tasks in mountainous areas with difficult terrain.On the first day of the exercise, participants received instructional and methodological training on using mountaineering equipment, climbing and descending steep rocks, providing first aid at altitude, and evacuating the injured.The exercise primarily focuses on enhancing personnel's tactical skills for executing combat missions and further boosting the combat capability of the units.

