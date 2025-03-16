+ ↺ − 16 px

By Tural Heybatov

Despite the agreement on the text of the peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan, the actual resolution of the conflict remains uncertain. The Azerbaijani side makes it clear that signing a document is not enough—real actions are needed to prove Armenia’s abandonment of revanchist ambitions and provocative policies.

Since Thursday, Armenian circles have been abuzz with excitement following Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov’s announcement that the text of the peace agreement has been finalized. The minister noted that Armenia had agreed to Azerbaijan’s proposals on the two previously unresolved points.

One of these points concerned the deployment of third-party forces along the border, while the other related to legal and diplomatic disputes in international institutions. The specifics of Azerbaijan’s proposals remain undisclosed, but the fact that Armenia resisted for so long suggests they did not align with its interests. Nevertheless, it eventually conceded. Given the current uncertain geopolitical situation worldwide, continued obstinacy could result in consequences for Armenia that differ significantly from the promises made to it in Paris.

The Armenian side has attempted to portray the agreement on all 15 points of the document as a major achievement and a diplomatic victory. The Armenian Foreign Ministry and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have declared that Yerevan is ready to begin consultations on the time and place for signing the treaty immediately. This urgency is understandable—by signing the agreement, Armenia hopes to avoid fulfilling other commitments to Baku or at least delay their implementation indefinitely. However, Baku is in no rush.

Statements made by President Ilham Aliyev at the opening of the Global Baku Forum served as a cold shower for the heated Armenian enthusiasm.

Yes, the text has been fully agreed upon. So what? The 15 points do not resolve all the issues Azerbaijan has with its neighbor. Most importantly, there is no trust in Armenia. As Ilham Aliyev stated, Azerbaijan’s level of trust in Armenia is close to zero, and "we do not trust a single word they say."

“These are not people we can trust, including the current government. Again, whatever they say means nothing to us. We need documents, we need guarantees. We need their constitution to remove any territorial claims against Azerbaijan. These claims still exist. We need the OSCE Minsk Group to be officially dissolved. This is our message to Armenia—we declare that there is no logic in maintaining the Minsk Group,” President Aliyev stated.

Ilham Aliyev also pointed out that some European bureaucrats are attempting to portray Armenia as a "dove of peace," conveniently ignoring the actions of its current government. These include the notorious statement “Karabakh is Armenia, period,” missile attacks on peaceful cities during the 44-day war, Armenia’s use of Iskander missiles, and much more.

Indeed, Pashinyan is desperately trying to play the role of a peacemaker, but the reality and his government’s actual steps do not correspond to this image. Yerevan’s peace gestures lack sincerity. Pashinyan speaks eloquently, but his words do not inspire confidence. On the contrary, it seems that Yerevan is still waiting for something and hoping for certain outcomes. These expectations are closely linked to Armenia’s accelerated militarization.

Just recently, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan traveled to India for another round of arms negotiations. France continues to supply Yerevan with weapons, redirecting armaments originally intended for Ukraine. It is no secret that Armenia has received Caesar howitzers that were initially meant for Kyiv. Under France’s patronage, the European Union is now allocating millions of euros from the so-called Peace Fund to Armenia for arms procurement. Europe is fervently supporting Armenia’s irredentist ambitions and helping it prepare for another war.

Let’s go further—can a country that not only rearms against you but also orchestrates anti-Azerbaijani campaigns wherever it has influence be trusted? Recently, the European Parliament adopted yet another resolution against Baku, demanding the immediate release of Armenian separatists currently on trial. During discussions on this document, the Armenian lobby pushed for sanctions and a halt to purchases of Azerbaijani gas. None of this was done out of genuine concern; rather, it followed a well-funded script developed in Yerevan.

In October last year, the upper house of the Swiss Parliament called on the government to organize a "peace conference" on the return of Armenians who voluntarily left Azerbaijan back to Karabakh. The Swiss Foreign Ministry rejected this initiative, stating that Armenia and Azerbaijan should resolve their differences independently. However, the Armenian lobby needed to justify its expenses, and in January, the resolution was nevertheless adopted by the Foreign Affairs Committee of the upper house. Once again, the Swiss Foreign Ministry had to intervene, making it clear that such a conference would not take place since Azerbaijan would not participate. But the Armenian lobby and diaspora refuse to acknowledge defeat and continue to bombard the government with appeals.

There are many such examples. Armenia is pushed out the door, yet it tries to crawl in through the window. Yerevan’s attempts to feign detachment from these efforts are disingenuous. All this destructive activity is coordinated by Armenia—if not directly, then through its emissaries. Time and again, we have witnessed official Yerevan feign innocence in clear-cut situations. The 44-day war alone provides plenty of examples—take the missile strikes on Ganja, Barda, and Tartar. At the time, Yerevan denied responsibility, pointing the finger at separatists. However, all secrets eventually come to light. In trials held in Baku, former figures of the so-called "NKR" and military leaders have revealed significant details about how Yerevan was supposedly “not involved.” In reality, military operations were coordinated by the Armenian General Staff, Armenian citizens fought in the Armenian army, and bombing orders came from Yerevan. These are now established facts, which Armenia continues to stubbornly deny.

Can Pashinyan suddenly put an end to all this maneuvering? Probably not. It is a long process, as funds have been allocated and obligations must be met. Moreover, Armenia is unlikely to be allowed to step aside so easily—it has become an important pawn in larger geopolitical games.

Under these circumstances, what kind of peace guarantees can be expected in the region? When France or other Armenian patrons speak of guarantees, they are referring to themselves, promising to assume control once their positions in the region are secured. But Azerbaijan does not need third-party actors in its neighborhood. This has been explicitly stated in the peace treaty point that Armenia initially refused to acknowledge. It is possible that Yerevan was not allowed to reject these clauses by its patrons, who aimed to maintain a military presence in the South Caucasus, rendering the treaty irrelevant.

Thus, the reasons for Azerbaijan’s lack of trust are abundant. If Armenia seeks trust, it must start proving itself. Signing a document is easy, especially for Yerevan, which has a history of disregarding its own signatures and violating agreements.

The world is changing, and Armenia will have to adapt—otherwise, it will hinder the entire region. As President Aliyev stated in an interview with Euronews on Friday, for the South Caucasus, "it is crucial not to miss geopolitical transformations and to focus on our regional challenges and opportunities."

