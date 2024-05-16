Azerbaijan, China eye cooperating in solar energy utilization in Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and China explored prospects for cooperation in the utilization of solar energy in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

During the meeting with Lyu Zexiang, the Chairman of "#China Energy International Group Co., Ltd.", our discussions centered on potential projects in the field of #greenenergy. We also exchanged views on opportunities for manufacturing green hydrogen and ammonia in #Azerbaijan,… pic.twitter.com/9sAKMCPI1Z — Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) May 16, 2024

This matter was discussed at a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Mikayil Jabbarov and Chairman of China Energy International Group Co., Ltd. Lyu Zexiang in Baku, News.Az reports.Minister Jabbarov said his discussions with Lyu Zexiang focused on potential green energy projects between the two countries.“During the meeting with Lyu Zexiang, the Chairman of China Energy International Group Co., Ltd., our discussions centered on potential projects in the field of green energy. We also exchanged views on opportunities for manufacturing green hydrogen and ammonia in #Azerbaijan, as well as explored prospects for cooperation in the utilization of solar energy in the liberated territories. We are confident that our future collaboration will be mutually beneficial for both parties,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.

News.Az