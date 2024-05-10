Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan launch feasibility study for energy integration

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan have begun to develop a feasibility study for a project aimed at integrating energy systems and laying a high-voltage cable along the Caspian Sea bed to export green energy to European Union countries, Kazakh Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliyev said at a briefing, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Preliminary discussions have been held with EU countries, which have shown interest in purchasing clean electricity. Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan have signed an agreement to lay a high-voltage cable along the Caspian Sea bed, facilitating the supply of renewable energy to premium markets. This entails significant investment," the minister said.The project aims to harness the wind potential of the Caspian and Aral zones for exporting electricity."We have commenced the development of a feasibility study for the project, which will determine construction timelines. Preliminary results from the feasibility study are expected by the end of the year," Satkaliyev added.

News.Az