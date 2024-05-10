Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan mull prospects for strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his working visit to Almaty, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu.

The sides discussed bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between the two countries, and prospects of strategic partnership in various fields including economy, energy security, investments, and connectivity, News.Az reports citing the Foreign Ministry.FM Bayramov informed his interlocutor about the initiatives and stance of Azerbaijan regarding the post-conflict normalization process.The top Azerbaijani diplomat is paying a working visit to Almaty to hold the next round of talks on the Baku-Yerevan normalization process with his Armenian counterpart.

News.Az