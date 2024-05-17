Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan set to gain from surge in oil prices: UN report

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are set to gain from the increase in oil prices since the start of 2024, reads the UN World Economic Situation and Prospects (WESP) report, News.Az reports.

The report also points out a significant decline in inflation rates in both Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.The report also notes that other economies of the Caucasus and Central Asia are benefiting from the relocation of Russian businesses and growing re-export opportunities to the Russian market.However, the planned tightening of the rules for employing migrant workers in the Russian Federation will likely reduce remittance flows and create pressures in domestic labor markets.

News.Az