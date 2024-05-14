Azerbaijan, Türkiye ink gas cooperation agreement

+ ↺ − 16 px

The "Cooperation Agreement in the field of gas between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye" was signed on Tuesday.

The signing of the "Cooperation Agreement in the field of gas between the Government of the Republic of #Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of #Türkiye" marks a significant milestone in the #economic agenda of our countries. Our joint efforts in ensuring the #energy… pic.twitter.com/JyhC21Fex2 — Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) May 14, 2024

The document was signed by Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, News.Az reports.Minister Jabbarov described the agreement as a ‘significant milestone’ in the economic agenda of Azerbaijan and Türkiye.“The signing of the "Cooperation Agreement in the field of gas between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Türkiye" marks a significant milestone in the economic agenda of our countries. Our joint efforts in ensuring the energy security of the region and diversifying energy supply sources will yield mutual benefits for gas producing, transporting, and consuming countries, as well as their citizens and ventures,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.

News.Az