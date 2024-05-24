Azerbaijan aims to achieve COP29 goals, says presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan aims to achieve the goals set for COP29, scheduled to be held in Baku in November this year, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on Friday.

He made the remarks during a COP29-related presentation held in Lachin city for members of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, including ambassadors, military attachés, and representatives of international organizations, News.Az reports.“We aim to achieve the goals we have set. We intend to ramp up all efforts to accomplish this,” Hajiyev noted.The presidential aide underlined that the advantage of green energy lies in its being producible anywhere.“However, this requires investments and innovations, which can only be achieved through partnership and cooperation. "We can achieve this goal by supporting each other. If we succeed as the host of COP29, it will be beneficial for the entire world,” he added.

News.Az