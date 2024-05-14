Azerbaijan boosts gas exports in Q1 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

This was announced by the country’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, News.Az reports.“In January-April 2024, 4.2 bcm of gas was exported to Europe, 3.2 bcm to Türkiye, and 1.1 bcm to Georgia,” Minister Shahbazov said on X.He also noted that during the reporting period, the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) delivered 1.8 bcm of gas to Türkiye.“During this period, TANAP supplied Türkiye with 1.8 bcm of gas. During 4 months of this year, gas sales abroad increased by approximately 2.7 percent compared to the corresponding period of last year,” the minister added.

News.Az