Azerbaijan boosts gas exports to Turkey and Europe amid new agreements

By Sabina Alizade



Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, and Turkey have reached significant agreements regarding the supply of natural gas and oil.



Based on long-term strategic initiatives to ensure the energy security of the region, the agreements aim not only to bolster the energy infrastructure of the three countries, but also to expand the supply of energy reserves from Central Asia to the world market.Turkey's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar has announced that an agreement has been reached for the transportation of natural gas from Turkmenistan to Turkey via Azerbaijan and Georgia, an APA news agency correspondent in Turkey reports. This is an important agreement designed to enhance the region's energy security and ensure a stable supply of natural gas to Turkey.Additionally, an agreement on cooperation in the field of natural gas has been signed between Azerbaijan and Turkey. Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov noted that the agreement will not only ensure the transportation of natural gas from Azerbaijan to the Turkish and European markets, but also simplify the transit of reserves from Central Asia through Azerbaijan.These agreements follow a series of other significant events in the region's energy sector. Recently, after a seven-month hiatus, Azerbaijan resumed crude oil imports from Turkmenistan. This is a notable event that demonstrates the two countries' desire to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation in the energy sector.According to the State Statistics Committee, 30,574 tons of crude oil worth $17.33 million were delivered from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan by tankers in February. Additionally, in February, 28,804 tons of crude oil worth $18.97 million were imported from Kazakhstan. These supplies reflect the region's desire to diversify its energy supply and create sustainable energy partnerships.The agreements between Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkey on the supply of natural gas and oil open new prospects for cooperation in the energy sector and contribute to the strengthening of stability and prosperity in the South Caucasus region.stated that Azerbaijan's gas exports increased to 8.5 billion cubic metres in the first four months of this year compared to the previous period. During that period, Azerbaijan transported 3.2 billion cubic metres of blue gas to Turkey and 4.2 billion cubic metres to Europe."In the first four months of this year, the volume of blue gas we transported to Europe increased by 7.6%. This indicates that Azerbaijan's gas production is increasing on the one hand, and its exports must also increase on the other," he said.The lawmaker emphasized the importance of better utilizing the potential of the western part of the Caspian Sea. At the same time, the priority is to transport the blue gas from the Central Asian countries located on the eastern shore of the Caspian Sea to Turkey via Azerbaijan."Initial agreements have already been reached with Turkey and Turkmenistan on this issue. Turkey and Turkmenistan intend to transport their gas resources to the Turkish market via Azerbaijan. This is very important in terms of forming Turkey's energy security and minimizing its dependence on natural gas imports. Turkey is one of the largest consumers of natural gas in the region. For a long time, Turkey's imports were mainly covered by Russia. Now, the share of Azerbaijan in Turkey's gas consumption is increasing. The volume of gas transported by Azerbaijan to Turkey through TANAP has increased. At the same time, the transportation of Central Asian gas to Turkey via Azerbaijan can lead to greater support for Turkey's energy security in the future," he added.The expert noted that this cooperation is also important for Europe, as it is possible to transport some of the gas from Central Asian countries to Europe. Azerbaijan plans to transport more than 12 billion cubic metres of gas to Europe in 2024."Last year, this figure was 11.8 billion cubic metres. By 2027, the volume of gas transported by Azerbaijan to Europe is expected to reach 17 billion cubic metres. Overall, the throughput capacity of the Southern Gas Corridor is 31.5 billion cubic metres."Vugar Bayramov mentioned that the commissioning of Gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria and the increase in its throughput capacity to 5 billion cubic metres will practically enable the supply of more gas through the Southern Gas Corridor and interconnectors. In this regard, the export of gas from Central Asia to the European market can be considered a contribution to Europe's energy security. At the same time, this will also serve to increase the strategic importance of the region, including Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey. As transit countries, these countries will ensure the delivery of natural gas to Europe."Georgia and Turkey are already transit countries, but the transportation of natural gas to Europe from Central Asian countries will also turn Azerbaijan into a transit country as a producer and exporter. Therefore, this has geopolitical significance as well. This will further increase the geopolitical and economic importance of the region. It will unequivocally expand the scope of the Three Seas Initiative. The inclusion of the Caspian Sea in this initiative will serve to strengthen the position of the Turkic states and the Caspian littoral states in regional processes," Bayramov noted.It should be noted that on 17 April 2024, after a seven-month hiatus, Azerbaijan resumed crude oil imports from Turkmenistan. According to the State Statistical Service, the purchase of Kazakh oil has also started after a ten-month break. In February, tankers delivered 30,574 tons of crude oil from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan. The value of the imported crude oil was $17.33 million. In February, 28,804 tons of crude oil worth $18.97 million were imported from Kazakhstan.

