Azerbaijan expresses solidarity with brotherly Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan offers support and solidarity to brotherly and friendly Iran following a deadly helicopter crash in Iran, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said, News.Az reports.

We are deeply saddened by the terrible news that the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister @Amirabdolahian, governor of East-Azerbaijan province Malek Rahmati, imam of Tabriz Muhammad Ali Hashem and others accompanying them died during the… — MFA Azerbaijan (@AzerbaijanMFA) May 20, 2024

I am deeply shocked by the news of the death of the President of Iran, the Foreign Minister, my dear friend Hossein Amir Abdullahian & other officials.



I express deepest condolences to the brotherly nation of Iran, families and friends of those who died in this tragic accident. — Jeyhun Bayramov (@Bayramov_Jeyhun) May 20, 2024

“We are deeply saddened by the terrible news that the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Emrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, governor of East-Azerbaijan province Malek Rahmati, imam of Tabriz Muhammad Ali Hashem and others accompanying them died during the helicopter crash,” the Foreign Ministry said on X.“We offer our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of all of those demised. We mourn these heartbreaking deaths, a tragic loss beyond words,” stated the Foreign Ministry.Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also offered his deepest condolences to the Iranian people.“I am deeply shocked by the news of the death of the President of Iran, the Foreign Minister, my dear friend Hossein Amir Abdullahian & other officials. I express deepest condolences to the brotherly nation of Iran, families and friends of those who died in this tragic accident,” Minister Bayramov said on X.

News.Az