Azerbaijan invites Uzbek entrepreneurs to participate in COP29

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov on Tuesday invited entrepreneurs from Uzbekistan to take part in COP29 scheduled to be held in Baku in November this year

"In November, as you know, the plenary session of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change COP29 will be held in Baku. Heads of state and representatives of business circles will take part in this major event. I invite companies of Uzbekistan to participate in COP29," Minister Jabbarov said at the opening of the 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Interregional Forum in Guba district, News.Az reports.He underlined that the partnership with Uzbekistan is multilateral in nature and covers a wide variety of economic sectors."Significant strides have been observed in traditional areas such as cotton growing and sericulture. Work is being carried out in the Imishli district to create a joint cotton cluster," he added.

News.Az