Azerbaijan presents tourism potential in South Korea

Azerbaijan's tourism opportunities are showcased at the Seoul International Travel Fair (SITF) - The Korea World Travel Fair (KOTFA) in Seoul.

The exhibition, running until May 12, provides a platform for visitors and foreign travel companies to explore Azerbaijan's diverse tourism products, cultural heritage, and indulge in national delicacies, News.Az reports citing the State Tourism Agency.Azerbaijani Ambassador to Korea Ramin Hasanov also visited the national stand, emphasizing the country's commitment to fostering international tourism relations.The exhibition features B2B meetings facilitating discussions on potential collaborations between Azerbaijani and Korean tourism entities, further enhancing opportunities for mutual cooperation.

