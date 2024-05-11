Azerbaijan relocates first group of residents to Shusha city, Sus village

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the Order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the first group of residents has been sent to Shusha city and Sus village of Lachin district, News.Az reports.

On May 9, a group of people consisting of families temporarily settled in dormitories, sanatoriums, former pioneer camps, unfinished constructions and administrative buildings in different districts of the country left Garadagh district, Baku. At the first stage, 20 families including 88 people were resettled in Shusha city and 20 families including 75 people in Sus village of Lachin district.As a result of the victory gained by the valiant Azerbaijani army under the leadership of the President, victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the IDPs were able to return to their native lands voluntarily, safely and with dignity after 30 years. Residents of Shusha city and Sus village of Lachin district who returned to their native lands expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for all-round state care. They also expressed gratitude to the brave Azerbaijani army, heroic soldiers and officers who liberated the lands from occupation, prayed for the resting of souls of martyrs who gave their lives for the liberation of territories.

News.Az