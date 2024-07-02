Azerbaijan thanks Pakistan for supporting territorial integrity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received the Pakistani ambassador to Azerbaijan, Bilal Hayee, on the occasion of the end of his diplomatic mission, the Ministry has told News.Az.

At the meeting, the sides discussed the current agenda of the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, reviewed the outcomes of the recent official visit to Pakistan, and outlined future plans.Ambassador Hayee was expressed gratitude for his comprehensive efforts in advancing Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations and wished him success in his future endeavors.Minister Bayramov noted that the start of the Ambassador's diplomatic tenure in Azerbaijan coincided with the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and the Second Karabakh War, which concluded the Armenian occupation. He expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its unwavering moral and political support for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.It was highlighted that the meetings held during the official visit to Pakistan this year and the extensive exchange of views on the strategic partnership between the two countries were gratifying. The necessity of utilizing existing opportunities to further develop cooperation was emphasized.The importance of mutual support within multilateral formats, including various regional and international organizations such as the United Nations, Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Economic Cooperation Organization, and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), was highlighted. The minister also congratulated Pakistan on its election as a member of the UN Security Council for 2025–2026,.Bilal Hayee expressed pride in serving as ambassador during a critical period for Azerbaijan and voiced hope for further development of relations between the two countries.The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest during the meeting.

News.Az