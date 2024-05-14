Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Armenian parliament speakers to meet in Geneva

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani, Armenian parliament speakers to meet in Geneva

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Sahiba Gafarova is expected to hold talks with her Armenian counterpart Alen Simonyan in Geneva on May 16, News.Az reports.

The talks will take place on the sidelines of a meeting of the Preparatory Committee of 4th World Conference of Parliament Speakers, scheduled for May 15-18.

Speaker Gafarova held bilateral talks with her Armenian counterpart as part of the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Geneva on March 22.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      