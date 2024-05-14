Azerbaijani, Armenian parliament speakers to meet in Geneva

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Sahiba Gafarova is expected to hold talks with her Armenian counterpart Alen Simonyan in Geneva on May 16, News.Az reports.

The talks will take place on the sidelines of a meeting of the Preparatory Committee of 4th World Conference of Parliament Speakers, scheduled for May 15-18.Speaker Gafarova held bilateral talks with her Armenian counterpart as part of the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Geneva on March 22.

News.Az