Azerbaijani defence minister offers condolences on Iran chopper crash

Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has expressed condolences to Iran on yesterday's deadly helicopter crash in which Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other senior officials were killed, the Defence Ministry’s press service has told News.Az.

In a letter to Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Iran, Lieutenant General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, Hasanov says:"I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of the President of the fraternal Islamic Republic of Iran Mr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation as a result of the crash of a helicopter belonging to the Iranian Armed Forces.I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the deceased during the tragic accident, share the sorrow and grief of their relatives, and express my deepest condolences to their families. May Allah rest their souls in peace."

News.Az