Azerbaijani president confident interaction with Uzbekistan will continue

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, co-chair of the Intergovernmental Commission, News.Az reports.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, Laziz Kudratov conveyed greetings and best wishes from President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the head of state. He noted that the President of Uzbekistan highly values the level of partnership between the two countries. Laziz Kudratov emphasized that the successes achieved through the far-sighted and wise policies of the President of Azerbaijan are welcomed with joy in Uzbekistan. The Uzbek minister highlighted Azerbaijan's strengthened influence in the international arena, its dynamic economic development, and the increasing volume of investments. Laziz Kudratov mentioned that despite global challenges, Azerbaijan has successfully managed to maintain inflation.He also emphasized that the return of occupied territories under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership and the restoration of historical justice are significant events not only in Azerbaijan's history but also in the history of all Turkic states. The minister noted that this historic event was welcomed with great joy in Uzbekistan. He expressed gratitude to the head of state for supporting the initiatives aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the greetings and best wishes from Shavkat Mirziyoyev and asked Laziz Kudratov to communicate his greetings to the President of Uzbekistan as well.The head of state noted that the development processes implemented under the leadership of the President of Uzbekistan are closely followed with great interest in Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev underlined that the economic reforms and policies aimed at the development of social and other sectors by the President of Uzbekistan are yielding concrete results. Fondly recalling his visit to Uzbekistan, President Ilham Aliyev mentioned that during the visit, he witnessed the successful resolution of issues related to the country's industrial potential and the preservation of its historical and cultural heritage.The head of state expressed confidence that interaction aimed at the development of cooperation will continue in the future.President Ilham Aliyev specifically praised the support of Uzbekistan and the Uzbek people in the restoration of Azerbaijan's sovereignty.Touching on his visits with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to the cities of Fuzuli and Shusha, the head of state noted that the opening of the school in Fuzuli, a gift from the President and people of Uzbekistan, carried symbolic significance.President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that Laziz Kudratov’s visit to Azerbaijan creates favorable opportunities for revisiting projects aimed at strengthening economic cooperation.

News.Az