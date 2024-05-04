Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan's embassy in Israel hosts event marking 101st anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev

Co-organized by Azerbaijan`s Embassy in the State of Israel and "Aziz" Israel-Azerbaijan International Association, an event marking the 101st anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev was held, News.Az reports.

The event brought together the ambassadors and diplomats from Türkiye, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Russia and Belarus in the State of Israel, as well as representatives of the Azerbaijani Diaspora in Israel.

The event started with the photo exhibition highlighting the life and activity of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Addressing the participants, Ambassador Mukhtar Mammadov updated the outstanding merits of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev towards Azerbaijan`s independence and development.

A video featuring the Heydar Aliyev's life and activity was also screened.

