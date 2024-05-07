Baku hosts 4th Sustainable Development Goals Dialogue

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 4th Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Dialogue, themed “Stakeholder Consultation on 4th Voluntary National Review of Azerbaijan and Women’s Economic Empowerment for SDG 5 Acceleration,” has kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports.

The event is attended by officials, representatives of the ministries of economy, finance, labor and social protection of the population, science and education, health, the State Statistics Committee and the Central Bank, UN agencies, international financial institutions, the scientific community and think tanks, representatives private sector.As part of the event, the 4th Voluntary National Review of Azerbaijan will be considered.

