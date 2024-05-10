Baku says Almaty talks will contribute to normalization process with Yerevan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Talks in Almaty will significantly contribute to the normalization of Baku-Yerevan relations, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Friday.

He made the remarks during trilateral meeting with his Kazakh and Armenian counterparts in Almaty, News.Az reports.“An essential aspect of the recent negotiations is the signing of a protocol initiating the delimitation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border. We are giving utmost importance to this procedure. I believe the discussions in Almaty will prove highly beneficial, enabling us to effectively address outstanding matters over the next two days,” he said.Bayramov further noted that regular meetings on the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia are an important element in the preparation of the peace agreement.

News.Az