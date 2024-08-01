+ ↺ − 16 px

By Samir Muradov

In this interview, we delve into the pressing issues surrounding the complex political situation in Europe. Recent statements by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, advocating for an immediate ceasefire agreement in Ukraine, have sparked considerable debate and discussion both domestically and internationally. These remarks highlight the dynamics of power and influence in the Balkans and draw attention to the potential actions of global leaders such as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.Our expert, Stevan Gajic, a professor at MGIMO and a research fellow at the Institute of European Studies in Belgrade, provides insight into the current situation. In this exclusive interview for News.Az, Gajic emphasizes the intricate relationships between Serbia and the European Union. The discussion also explores the prospects of Ukraine's participation in NATO and the potential impact of a possible return of Donald Trump to the U.S. presidency on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.- In my opinion, Aleksandar Vucic's statement does not carry significant weight. Vučić has lost a substantial part of his authority within the country, and his words do not resonate with the Serbian people. Many Serbian citizens oppose Vučić's policies, which resemble the actions of dictator Mobutu Sese Seko in Congo, where the country's resources were sold off to gain political support from the West. Vucic is currently under severe pressure, possibly due to compromising materials, which is why he is forced to host Scholz in a humiliating manner. Belgrade is decorated with German flags, even though Germany recently supported an anti-Serbian resolution at the UN. The main goal of Scholz's visit is lithium extraction in Serbia, as Germany does not want to pollute its own environment, despite having its own reserves of this resource.- I believe that Olaf Scholz is unlikely to take any substantial steps in this direction because he is heavily influenced by NATO. His positions domestically and internationally do not allow him to act independently. The visit to Serbia is merely an opportunity to demonstrate his power, and even then, only in relation to a weaker partner, such as Vucic.- Any proposals from Vucic are perceived as a farce. Vucic does everything dictated by Western countries, fearing losing his power. He has not yet surrendered the tanks received from Russia and secretly sells weapons and ammunition to Ukraine, hiding this from the public. This activity causes dissatisfaction among Serbians, who learn the truth from foreign sources. His actions undermine trust in him and call into question his ability to make independent decisions.- Ukraine is unlikely to join NATO, as its current state makes this impossible. NATO uses Ukraine as expendable material, sending Ukrainians to the front, which can be considered a genocide of the Ukrainian people. This is a tragedy for the country and its people.- In the event of Donald Trump's victory, a reduction in aid to Ukraine can be expected. Trump will likely attempt to reach an agreement that is not beneficial to Russia but will not lead to further escalation of the conflict. However, he may be pressured by hawks within the Republican Party, complicating his position.

News.Az