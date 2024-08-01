BP returns to Iraq
By News.AzBP Plc has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Iraqi government aimed at implementing a comprehensive development program for the Kirkuk province, as reported by the company's press service, News.Az reports citing Neftegaz .
The document was signed by Iraq's Minister of Oil, H. Abdul-Ghani, and BP's CEO, M. Auchincloss, in the presence of Iraq's Prime Minister, M. Al-Sudani, BP's Regional President for the Middle East and North Africa, N. Zaki, and BP's President in Iraq, Z. Elyaseri.
The development program for the Kirkuk region includes investments in the oil and gas sector, solar generation development, electricity production, and extensive geological exploration work. Negotiations are expected to conclude by early 2025.
Under the agreement, BP will develop four oil and gas fields operated by the Iraq National Oil Company (INOC): Kirkuk (domes Baba and Avanah), Bai Hasan, Jambour, and Khabbaz. The Kirkuk province is considered the northern oil capital of Iraq. BP notes that reconstructing existing facilities and building new ones, including gas field expansion projects, alongside a drilling program in the Kirkuk fields, could potentially stabilize production and reverse its decline.
The Kirkuk field, discovered in 1927 and developed since 1934, is located northwest of the city of Kirkuk and is part of the Persian Gulf oil basin. It is associated with an anticline structure measuring 98×3.5 km with an amplitude of 800 m, complicated by three dome-shaped uplifts. The main oil reserves are concentrated in the Kalhur formation at a depth of 320-730 m.
BP has a long history of working in Iraq, beginning with its participation in a consortium of oil companies that discovered oil deposits in the 1920s. From 2013 to 2019, BP collaborated with Iraq's Ministry of Oil and the North Oil Company in technical studies aimed at redeveloping the Kirkuk field.
Iraq holds the world's second-largest crude oil reserves, second only to Saudi Arabia. In recent years, Iraq's oil production capacity has grown from 3 to 5 million barrels per day. In May 2024, Iraq conducted a licensing round for 29 projects in the oil and gas sector, aiming to develop the country's vast natural gas reserves to meet domestic needs and attract billions in investments.