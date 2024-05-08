Bridging divides and building alliances: From Kenya to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is on the cusp of a historic moment as we prepare to host COP29 in Baku this November. It is with great honour that we accept this responsibility, recognising it not only as a mark of trust from the international community, but also as a pivotal opportunity to drive meaningful change in the fight against climate change.We recognise the immense responsibility that rests on our shoulders as a host country - and that time is of the essence. Most host countries are appointed 14-15 months before the Summit; we won our bid with less than a year to go.Central to our approach is the principle of inclusivity. COP29 is not just for a select few: it is for all of us and by all of us. Inclusivity is not only the right thing to do, it is also the smart thing to do. By ensuring that diverse voices and perspectives are heard and respected, we can forge stronger alliances and achieve more powerful outcomes in the fight against climate change than we ever could alone.Reflecting on the progress made at COP28, particularly in areas such as finance, adaptation and addressing climate-related loss and damage, we recognise that much remains to be done. While traditional development assistance has a crucial role to play, it is insufficient to meet the escalating financial demands of climate action.As if to underscore this harsh reality, record floods and droughts have devastated Africa in recent months, causing loss of life and damage to infrastructure. As Kenya mourns the victims of the floods near Mai Mahiu, President William Ruto led African leaders in calling on rich countries to commit record contributions to the International Development Association - a World Bank institution that offers low-interest loans to developing countries to help them tackle complex challenges, including climate change.We as a global community must undergo a fundamental shift in our approach and mindset to effectively address such challenges. One step Azerbaijan has taken is to declare 2024 as the "Green World Solidarity Year" - a presidential decree that not only underscores our commitment to the global fight but also intensifies our focus on fostering partnerships at the national, regional and international levels. The COP29 Presidency negotiating team is actively engaging with a wide range of partners and negotiating groups, recognising that collective action is paramount to success.In our quest for unity, we seek to bridge the divide between the Global South and the Global West. COP29 must be a force multiplier and integrator, bringing together countries that have historically had limited links and partnerships. One such example is the budding partnership between Azerbaijan and Kenya.While our countries have enjoyed good relations in the past, we recognise the need to strengthen our cooperation, particularly in light of Kenya's pivotal role in addressing climate change. That is why Mukhtar Babayev, President of COP29, met with President Ruto on the sidelines of the United Nations Environment Assembly in March.Kenya's proactive initiatives, including hosting the first-ever African Climate Summit and President Ruto's leadership of a special committee of African leaders on climate change, exemplify the kind of bold action needed on the global stage.The Lake Turkana Wind Power Project in Marsabit County, the largest wind farm in Africa, producing enough renewable energy to power one million homes, is a shining example for other countries in the developing world to follow as they embark on their own green transition. It should come as no surprise that Ali Mohammed - Kenya's special envoy on climate change - was recently elected chair of the African Group of Negotiators (AGN). Azerbaijan looks forward to joining forces with Kenya so that together we can increase our impact and achieve meaningful progress, both in the run-up to COP29 and beyond.The urgency of climate action cannot be overstated. The cost of inaction is substantial, with projections suggesting that a 3°C rise in global temperatures could result in a staggering $27 trillion in damages by 2100. Conversely, the costs of action are substantial but necessary, estimated at $4 trillion per year by 2030.Having worked for the UN in the past, I have seen first-hand the devastating effects of climate change. Floods and droughts have become increasingly destructive, coming in faster and faster cycles that are beyond sustainable. Billions are spent on emergency measures to save lives when disaster strikes. Tragically, however, I have seen more than once that these efforts are too little, too late. Much more needs to be done to halt the pace of climate collapse, rather than simply dealing with its consequences.Events such as COP29 or the recent sixth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA-6) are important examples of how the world's nations can collectively coordinate their efforts to protect the environment.The leadership of the United Nations Environment Programme in advancing the global environmental agenda is commendable and we must continue to build on this momentum. The COP Presidential 'Troika' launched at COP28, bringing together the three presidencies of COPs 28, 29 and 30, was a landmark achievement in ensuring that this momentum can and will be maintained.But this isn't just a mission for Kenya and Azerbaijan: developed countries must play their part by doing more to provide Kenya - and indeed Africa more broadly - with greater access to finance, technology transfer and capacity-building support to enhance its climate change efforts. Moreover, if we are to succeed in limiting global temperature rise to below 1.5°C, we must recognise the need for a holistic approach to tackling this most complex of challenges.

News.Az