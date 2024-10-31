Can BRICS hold the key to resolving the Ukrainian crisis?
By Murad SamedovIn an interview with News.Az, Dr. Shoaib Khan, an expert from the Centre for Central Eurasian Studies at the University of Mumbai, delves into BRICS’ evolving role on the global stage amidst mounting geopolitical challenges. As the organization expands its influence, Dr. Khan explores the potential for BRICS to act as a diplomatic force in conflicts like the Russia-Ukraine war, offering alternative frameworks to the traditional Western-led order. This conversation addresses the complex dynamics within BRICS, as members navigate differing positions on issues from global governance reform to humanitarian crises. Dr. Khan’s insights shed light on whether BRICS can move beyond symbolic gestures to enact substantial reforms in global institutions, challenge existing economic systems, and promote a multipolar world order.
- What role can BRICS play in advancing negotiations to resolve the Ukrainian crisis, considering the bloc's diverse positions on the issue?
- BRICS faces internal divisions on various matters, including its stance on the U.S. and the Russia-Ukraine war. Its expanding membership is enhancing its influence but also introducing new frictions. While some analysts warn that BRICS could challenge the Western-led international order, others doubt the bloc’s ability to implement ambitious goals like establishing a shared currency or viable alternatives to existing global systems, citing significant obstacles.
The bloc aims to reform institutions, advocating for a larger UN Security Council and creating alliances within them. Many BRICS members opposed the UN condemnation of Russia’s actions in Ukraine and have collectively addressed issues like the Iran nuclear program and conflicts in Afghanistan, Gaza, Libya, and Syria.
BRICS’ influence could extend to conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, the global economic landscape, the competition between China and the West, and the global energy transition. For some in the West, BRICS’ expansion suggests a world splitting into rival blocs, reflecting deepening geopolitical divisions between East and West, and alienation between North and South.
The bloc’s growth indicates a shared sense among emerging powers that the Western-dominated global order, especially in economic governance, is outdated and skewed against their interests.
- Do BRICS countries have a unified stance on principles for a peaceful resolution in Ukraine, and can they propose an alternative to Western approaches?
- Western policymakers often view BRICS as more symbolic than practical, pointing to the bloc’s limited progress in challenging Western dominance. Although BRICS has sought to redefine the global financial system, it has not yet realized ambitions like a common currency or an impactful alternative payment system to the U.S. dollar.
The Kazan meeting reflects a shift in global politics, as well as growing frustration with U.S. global leadership. For some, BRICS embodies the resentment of middle powers toward a U.S.-led world order. In light of the Gaza conflict, Russia and China have tapped into anti-Western sentiment, citing Western double standards, sanctions, and economic pressure as points of contention.
While BRICS members do not uniformly support Russia in Ukraine, some voices on the left see BRICS as a potential counterbalance, although they oppose the war. In response to the Gaza crisis, BRICS leaders recently called for a ceasefire, condemning civilian casualties and underscoring the group’s disapproval of Israel’s military actions. This stance was formalized in the Kazan Declaration, emphasizing BRICS’ growing role in global diplomacy and their collective discontent with the current international order.
- How does BRICS plan to address the economic and humanitarian impacts of the Ukrainian crisis, considering disruptions to global supply chains and energy resources?
- BRICS countries believe their voices are marginalized despite shifting geopolitical and economic realities, as global governance structures remain dominated by the Global North. The power balance is moving from the Trans-Atlantic to the Indo-Pacific, but institutional control remains centralized in the North, perpetuating policies unfavorable to the Global South.
BRICS members have been impacted by disruptions in supply chains and price inflation resulting from the Russia-Ukraine war. While most BRICS countries abstain from taking sides, they consistently advocate for peace and a multipolar world order. Although some BRICS members may sympathize with Ukraine, they do not align with Western narratives that blame only Russia for the conflict.
BRICS’ vision for economic collaboration includes creating a Global Supply Chain Management Structure, fostering efficiency, sustainability, and competitiveness. Proposed measures include a Central Coordination Body, regional logistics hubs, enhanced digital infrastructure, and a unified Trade Facilitation Agreement (BTFA) to reduce trade barriers. Over five years, these initiatives aim to build a resilient supply chain network that supports sustainable growth and market expansion within BRICS.
- What diplomatic or economic tools can BRICS employ to help de-escalate the conflict and stabilize the region?
- BRICS is a pivotal player in the shifting landscape of multilateral institutions, navigating the complexities of an evolving geopolitical order. However, consensus-based decision-making remains challenging due to the diversity of the bloc’s membership, especially with its recent expansion.
The BRICS Summit in Kazan underscored the potential of cultural diplomacy to strengthen international ties, showcasing the importance of multilateral efforts in tackling global political and economic issues. BRICS challenges the established order by fostering an independent economic system, an AI governance framework, and security alignments that could shift the balance of power in key regions.
Summit participants also discussed reinforcing BRICS’ international image and creating a shared media space amidst growing information pressure from the West. Topics included digital diplomacy, AI collaboration on multilateral platforms, and leveraging advanced technology for information-sharing and media influence, aiming to enhance BRICS’ global presence and cohesiveness.