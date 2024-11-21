Coal energy under pressure: Where is the global economy headed?

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Murad Veliyev



At the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) , held in Baku, global leaders once again turned their attention to the urgent need to combat global warming. Among the key outcomes was an agreement between the European Union and 25 other nations to cease constructing new coal-fired power plants (CPPs). This landmark decision was signed by prominent countries such as Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. However, the absence of major coal market players, including China, India, and the United States, raised concerns about the agreement's reach and its ability to make a tangible global impact.

COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan. Photo: Reuters

This stark division among key nations underscores the inherent tension between the imperative to reduce emissions and the economic realities of coal dependence. Despite growing international pressure to transition to cleaner energy sources, coal consumption continues to rise. In fact, Global Energy Monitor reported that in 2023, coal use reached unprecedented levels, driven largely by economic and geopolitical challenges.Coal’s enduring role in the global economy is supported by a combination of economic, political, and logistical factors:Coal remains the cheapest and most readily available source of energy for many developing countries. Transitioning to renewable energy systems requires substantial investments, including infrastructure, technology, and workforce development. For nations with constrained budgets, coal offers a cost-effective, albeit environmentally damaging, solution.Nations like China and India, where energy demand continues to skyrocket, rely heavily on coal to ensure stable and reliable power supplies. With volatile natural gas prices and limited access to alternative fuels, coal remains a cornerstone of their energy strategies.The coal industry wields significant political influence in many countries. Unions, local communities, and coal companies often resist change, fearing job losses and economic downturns. This political pushback makes it challenging for governments to implement aggressive climate policies.Global crises, such as the energy disruptions caused by the Ukraine conflict , have forced several nations to temporarily revert to coal to mitigate energy shortages and stabilize their grids.The European Union (EU) continues to lead global efforts toward green energy transitions. However, its ambitious climate goals are sometimes at odds with the practical challenges faced by individual member states. Germany, for instance, has made significant strides in phasing out nuclear energy but remains dependent on coal to meet its energy demands. EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra, speaking at COP29, warned that continued coal use threatens to derail global efforts to limit warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.Despite its leadership role, the EU faces difficulties in persuading major coal consumers like China and India to adopt more stringent climate measures. Without the cooperation of these key players, achieving global climate goals becomes significantly more complex.The discussions at COP29 built upon the ambitious agenda set during COP28 in 2023. At that conference, developed nations were encouraged to phase out coal-fired power generation by 2030, with developing countries given until 2040. However, implementation has faced substantial obstacles. Global Energy Monitor notes that investment in coal power remains strong in developing nations, where coal is often viewed as a stable and secure energy source.The coal sector’s stability and profitability make it an attractive option for investors, even as global leaders push for cleaner alternatives. The continued expansion of coal infrastructure highlights the disconnect between climate goals and economic priorities in many parts of the world.As the world prepares for COP30, to be held in Brazil , the focus will shift to updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), which outline each country’s climate commitments. Key issues on the agenda include:-Halting the construction of new coal-fired power plants.- Reducing greenhouse gas emissions through innovative technologies and policy measures.- Strengthening global commitments to limit temperature increases to 1.5°C.A central challenge will be addressing the reluctance of major coal consumers, particularly China and India, to align with more ambitious climate targets. The EU, United States, and United Nations are expected to intensify diplomatic and economic efforts to bring these nations on board.Transitioning away from coal remains one of the most pressing challenges on the global climate agenda. The economic reliance of many nations on coal, coupled with political resistance from vested interests, creates significant barriers to the adoption of renewable energy sources.To address this gap, global efforts must prioritize the following:Providing developing nations with the resources they need to transition to sustainable energy systems. This includes grants, loans, and international partnerships to fund renewable energy projects.Simplifying access to advanced technologies that can accelerate the shift away from coal and enhance the efficiency of renewable energy systems.Developing market-based mechanisms, such as carbon pricing and subsidies for renewable energy, to make coal less attractive compared to cleaner alternatives.The global energy transition is a marathon, not a sprint. Achieving a balance between economic growth and environmental responsibility will require unprecedented levels of cooperation, innovation, and commitment. COP30 in Brazil offers the world a chance to reassess priorities, build stronger alliances, and take meaningful steps toward a sustainable and equitable energy future. The stakes could not be higher—for the climate, the economy, and future generations.

News.Az