COMMENT: U.S.-Russia talks to stall this spring, Trump-Putin meeting unlikely

In April and May, negotiations between Moscow and Washington are expected to stall, with only marginal progress on most key issues, including efforts to resolve the Russia–Ukraine conflict . Nevertheless, this does not exclude the possibility of continued active contact between the two powers during this period.

As reported by News.Az , Russian political analyst Mikhail Neyzhmakov believes it is still too early to talk about a potential freeze in hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. “Both Moscow and Kyiv are likely to hope that time will work in their favor and that disagreements between the opposing side and the United States will intensify,” Neyzhmakov explained. According to him, this significantly reduces the chances of a cessation of hostilities in the coming months.

However, Neyzhmakov did not rule out symbolic moves by both sides. "These could range from a temporary de-escalation in combat operations to further steps in the exchange of prisoners," he said, adding that such gestures could serve to demonstrate—particularly to Washington—a readiness for compromise.

Commenting on the possibility of a personal meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin during Trump’s anticipated visit to Saudi Arabia, Neyzhmakov reminded that Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated in early April 2025 that “President Putin currently has no plans to meet with Donald Trump.” Yet, as Neyzhmakov pointed out, Peskov’s careful use of the word “currently” leaves a window open for potential changes.

"While it is generally assumed that high-level meetings between world leaders occur only at the final stages of negotiations, where concrete agreements are within reach, that is not always the case," Neyzhmakov told News.Az. "There remains a small chance that such a meeting might still happen in Riyadh."

Still, according to Neyzhmakov, the likelihood of that meeting taking place in May is steadily decreasing. This, he explained, is due not only to the slow progress of U.S.–Russia negotiations but also to the evolving domestic political landscape in the United States. “The more signs Trump receives that his internal political position is at risk, the more likely he is to take a tougher rhetorical stance toward Moscow,” the analyst noted.

While such a shift in tone may not derail talks between the two countries in other formats, Neyzhmakov emphasized that it could delay a personal meeting between the Russian and U.S. presidents.

He also highlighted a recent domestic political setback for Trump’s team—the defeat of their endorsed candidate Brad Schimel in the Wisconsin Supreme Court election. “Although such signals aren’t necessarily a reaction to Trump’s foreign policy stance,” Neyzhmakov said, “it is common in global politics to respond to internal problems by projecting strength in foreign policy—even if only rhetorically.”

In conclusion, Neyzhmakov observed that Trump’s visit to Riyadh could serve broader strategic purposes unrelated to U.S.–Russia dialogue. “Riyadh provides a favorable platform for Trump to make strong statements on U.S. policy toward Iran or to launch new proposals related to the situation in Gaza,” he told News.Az.

