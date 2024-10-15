Electric vehicle sales hit record highs: China and Europe lead the surge

+ ↺ − 16 px

The global electric vehicle market is experiencing a significant boom: worldwide sales of electric and hybrid vehicles rose by 30.5% in September 2024, setting new records. As noted by Rho Motion, China and Europe are at the forefront of this surge, signaling a strong resurgence of interest in sustainable transportation, News.Az reports.

In September alone, 1.7 million electric vehicles (BEV and PHEV) were sold globally, despite economic challenges and increasing tariffs. China set a new record , increasing sales by 47.9%, reaching 1.12 million units sold. The U.S. and Canada also saw a rise, with sales up 4.3% to 150,000 vehicles. Europe showed renewed interest, posting a 4.2% increase, with 300,000 units sold.Experts predict that demand for electric vehicles in Europe will grow rapidly, reaching 3.78 million units sold in 2025 and 9.78 million by 2030.Despite the up to 45% tariffs imposed by the EU on Chinese car imports, Chinese automakers continue to increase shipments to Europe. At the same time, Tesla, manufactured in China, saw a 19.2% increase in sales compared to September of last year.Analysts suggest that the EU’s new tariff policy could intensify trade tensions between Brussels and Beijing, adding further uncertainty to the market.

News.Az