EU strengthens revanchist moods in Armenia
By Sabina AlizadeRecently, the decision of the European Council to allocate military aid of 10 million euros to Armenia has sparked significant reactions and discussions in the South Caucasus region. According to the European Council, the funds aim to enhance the logistical capabilities of the Armenian Armed Forces and protect civilians in crisis situations. This decision also includes the provision of a mobile camp for a battalion unit to bolster the operational readiness of Armenian military structures.
However, this provision of military aid has drawn criticism and concern from Azerbaijan. A representative of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed dissatisfaction with the decision, noting that such actions contribute to increased regional tension and may undermine stability. Azerbaijan views the allocation of aid as a mistaken and unilateral act that could enhance Armenia's military potential and leave unresolved questions of military claims and territorial disputes between the two countries.
Russia has also expressed concern over this EU decision. A representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that providing military aid could lead to destabilization in the region and the creation of new hotspots. The Russian side emphasized that such measures could spark conflicts and do not contribute to peace and security.
The European Union, for its part, emphasizes that the goal is not only to strengthen defense capabilities but also to support stability and security in the region. According to the EU, the European Peace Facility was established to provide assistance in strategically important areas that promote peaceful processes and strengthen cooperation.
Israeli political analyst Yuri Bocharov, in an interview with News.Az , stated that Armenia's oscillation between the EU, Russia, the USA, and Iran causes concern among all interested parties. He noted that all are worried not only about Armenia's attempts to side with adversaries but also about Azerbaijan's efforts to establish direct contact with Armenia and conclude a friendship treaty without intermediaries. “Considering that Armenia has nothing to lose, the West has switched to its favorite tactic of 'threats and purchases.' Within this policy, Armenia was provided with aid amounting to 10 million euros, supposedly gratuitously, to support the Armenian Armed Forces. Given Armenia's defense budget this year of 1.2 billion dollars, this amount is essentially negligible. But it also demonstrates that for Armenia's 'correct' policy in relations with European partners, other deals and offers may follow,” said Bocharov. He emphasized that Armenia must consider the situation of its neighbors. As recent events in Georgia have shown, if the country's political course changes, the EU may reclaim all allocated funds.
“Thus, Georgia's desire to protect itself from Western influence through NGOs and the adoption of a relevant foreign agents law immediately excluded Georgia from EU membership and led to economic sanctions. But now, in Armenia, they are not thinking about the consequences of these EU handouts and the attempts to create a new defensive alliance with India and Iran by concluding large military contracts. I believe that the latest deal was a 500 million dollar one with Iran for the supply of Shahed 136, Shahed 129, Shahed 197, and Mohajer drones, as well as Khordad-3, Khordad-15, and Arman missile defense systems, which significantly exacerbates the situation in the region. According to Israel, the supply of drones and air defense deals, as well as intelligence cooperation, close military ties, training, and the establishment of bases on Armenian territory, are particularly problematic. With this approach, Armenia effectively becomes part of the 'axis of evil' created by Iran against Israel, which already has serious consequences. It is difficult to imagine how NATO members will resolve this situation, but it is evident that the situation in the South Caucasus is heating up again,” said Bocharov.
Tural Ganjaliyev, a member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Azerbaijan from the VI convocation of Khankendi , expressed surprise at the aid to the Armenian Armed Forces within the framework of the European Peace Facility in an interview with News.Az. “Firstly, there is a question to the EU and the European Peace Facility: where were they during the 30 years when Azerbaijani territories were occupied, and why did they not provide any assistance to Azerbaijan and its former IDPs under this fund or participate in peace initiatives? Secondly, the aid to the Armenian Armed Forces under the guise of the peace fund, in my opinion, serves to intensify revanchist sentiments in Armenia and drags it into new escalation and confrontation,” said Ganjaliyev.
Ganjaliyev emphasized that recently Armenia has been actively arming itself with France and India, and against this backdrop, the EU aid, even if the amount is small, shows that certain circles in the EU do not want peace in the region. “By certain circles, I certainly mean France, as the European Peace Facility and similar structures are directly financed and dependent on France. It is very surprising that this peace fund appears precisely at this time when revanchist sentiments in Armenia are intensifying. This led to Pashinyan refusing to meet with Azerbaijan at the last meeting in London. This also led to Armenian politicians making other statements, rejecting the peace agenda and participation in peace negotiations,” noted Ganjaliyev.
The political analyst believes that not only Azerbaijan but also regional countries should resolutely oppose such measures. “There should be a reaction from Russia, Turkey, and Iran. This step is directed not only against Azerbaijan but also against the entire configuration of regional security. Recently, joint exercises of Armenia and the USA were completed. The presence of a US military representative in the Armenian Ministry of Defense was confirmed. The purchase of weapons from India and France, especially offensive ones, has seriously shaken the agenda. In this context, we believe that all these actions are aimed at diverting Armenia from the peace agenda and removing it from the negotiating table. Unfortunately, Armenia does not have the capacity to make decisions independently. It has become a platform controlled by external forces, and as a result, we see such a step from the EU.”
The political analyst stated that he considers this step a provocation against Azerbaijan on the eve of COP 29. He noted that Azerbaijan will not back down from its national interests even by a step. “The US-Armenia exercises, Armenia's armament, and the activities of the European Peace Facility are aimed at turning the South Caucasus into a new platform. Unfortunately, recently, under this influence, Armenian armed forces have intensified provocations on the conditional border, where demarcation and delimitation have not yet been carried out. Recent statements by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs show that these steps do not bode well for Armenia in the near future and lead it to disaster,” said the political analyst.