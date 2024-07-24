Future of Lebanese-Azerbaijani relations: Insights from Bassel Al Khatib’s interview

+ ↺ − 16 px

In a recently published video interview with News.Az, Lead Editor from Business Echoes Bassel Al Khatib shared his views on the importance of continuing and deepening Lebanese-Azerbaijani relations. Al Khatib highlighted that the roots of these relations trace back to the friendship between the great leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, and the esteemed leader of Lebanon, Rafik Hariri.

"It is important for both countries to continue to develop these ties today," stated Al Khatib. He emphasized that fostering business relations and exchanging expertise would bring mutual benefits and allow for investment in various sectors such as education, health, tourism, and, notably, technology.Given the strategic location of both countries and their economic potential, strengthening these bonds is crucial for future growth and cooperation.

News.Az