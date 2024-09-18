German political analyst: Armenia may return to close ties with Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Murad Samedov

explained that Armenia found its participation in the CSTO to be unfeasible, as neither Russia nor other member countries of this military bloc supported Armenia in its conflict with Azerbaijan."This course of events likely reinforced Pashinyan’s belief that, for Russia, it is strategically more important to develop partnerships with Baku and Ankara rather than support Yerevan. Additionally, the Central Asian countries within the CSTO show closer ties to Azerbaijan than to Armenia.At this stage, Armenia will likely aim to maintain strategic neutrality and is unlikely to commit to a full alliance with NATO and the United States, despite recent moves toward the West.The future of the CSTO will probably depend less on events in the South Caucasus and more on the outcome of the Ukrainian conflict. After the war, there could be a sharp confrontation between Russia and NATO, which may lead to a new 'iron curtain.' In this context, CSTO member countries will have to reconsider their foreign policy orientation: either to remain with Russia in opposition to the West or to distance themselves from the bloc, avoiding the sanctions imposed by Europe and the United States," the German expert noted.According to Rahr, Armenia has changed its foreign policy course several times throughout its history."A potential change in leadership in Yerevan, most likely through elections, could bring the country back to close relations with Russia. The signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan, with Moscow’s active participation, could also become a factor strengthening Armenia’s ties with the CSTO and other allies in the region," the political analyst stated.

