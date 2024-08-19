Germany has run out of money to help Ukraine

The German government, guided by the ruling coalition's plan to reduce public spending, has decided to cease providing new military aid to Ukraine. This was reported by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ), citing internal documents and discussions with individuals familiar with the matter.

According to FAZ, the imposed moratorium will only affect new funding requests, while previously approved aid will be provided in full. This move is part of a broader course of budget optimization and reallocation of funds in response to the economic challenges facing Germany.However, there are internal disagreements within the German government regarding this issue. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s office advocates for limiting military aid funding, while the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Economy hold a different position and do not support such measures, the publication notes.Interestingly, despite the current restrictions, Germany had previously planned to increase military aid to Ukraine by an additional 3.8 billion euros in 2024. This information was confirmed by German media, citing government officials, highlighting the contradictions within the cabinet.German politicians have increasingly pointed out that the country has reached the limit of its military support for Kyiv. Calls are being made to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine and to shift towards a diplomatic resolution of the conflict, suggesting the need for a reassessment of the West's policy towards this crisis.It’s worth noting that Germany ranks second only to the United States in terms of arms supplies to Ukraine.The already sent equipment and future commitments by Germany are estimated at around 28 billion euros. Despite these significant efforts, Moscow has repeatedly stated that arming Kyiv will not affect the course of Russia’s special operation.The decision to halt new military aid and use frozen Russian assets indicates a shift in Germany’s policy towards the Ukrainian crisis. This could impact the balance of power in the region and international relations, especially in the context of European support for Ukraine.

