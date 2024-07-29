Giorgia Meloni in China: Expectations and real results of the visit
By Faiq MahmudovItalian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has embarked on a pivotal visit to China this weekend. Meloni will be in China from Saturday until the end of the month at the invitation of Premier Li Qiang, according to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning. This trip marks Meloni's first visit to Beijing since she assumed office in October 2022 and is significant given Italy's withdrawal from China’s multi-trillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) last year.
News.Az sought the opinions of experts regarding the main objectives of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's visit to China, the key topics to be discussed, the impact on Italy's relations with other NATO and EU members, and any potential tensions between Italy and the US due to this visit.
Naghi Ahmadov, Senior Research Fellow at the Baku-based Center for Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center) , noted in an interview with News.Az that Meloni announced her visit to China, scheduled for July 26-30, during a press briefing following the G7 summit on June 17. Ahmadov highlighted that Italy's Minister of Business Adolfo Urso traveled to China on July 3-4 as a preparatory step for the Prime Minister's trip. From Urso's visit, it became evident that the main topics of discussion during Meloni's visit would be attracting Chinese investments to Italy and increasing overall trade volume, which currently exceeds $80 billion. Meloni will be accompanied by a large delegation of business representatives, and a China-Italy Business Forum will be held during the visit.
Ahmadov emphasized Italy's interest in establishing a production platform for electric vehicles with China, noting that this could attract interest from the Chinese side due to recent EU policies imposing stricter tariffs on Chinese-produced electric vehicles entering the European market. There are even claims that Chinese companies could exceed an annual production of 400,000 to 500,000 vehicles in Italy. Additionally, agreements related to trade and industry, green energy, agriculture, and wine production are anticipated.
Ahmadov also pointed out that Meloni's visit, announced immediately after the G7 summit, indicates a nuanced approach to China. While NATO and G7 countries collectively adopt a tough stance on China, individual EU nations, including Italy, continue to seek ways to develop their relationships with China, particularly in trade and industry. This visit suggests that Italy aims to balance its relationship with China, recalibrating its approach in the context of its relations with the United States, NATO, and Western partners. Ahmadov believes this visit will ease the cooling of relations between Italy and China, which occurred after Italy's withdrawal from the Belt and Road Initiative last year.
In turn, expert Sadraddin Soltan noted certain issues between Italy and China. The previous Prime Minister visited China in 2019, but subsequently, Italy withdrew from the Belt and Road Initiative. China has since imposed bans on the import of several Italian agricultural products, including animal products. Despite these challenges, diplomatic and economic relations between Italy and China have persisted, with economic trade turnover reaching $66.9 billion last year.
During Meloni's visit, discussions are expected to focus on the development of economic relations, expanding cooperation, facilitating mutual technological exchanges, and lifting bans on Italian products. Additionally, there will be exchanges on technological security issues and the signing of various agreements, possibly including a contract in the energy sector. Soltan explained that Italy, along with the EU, NATO members, and the US, has chosen to expand economic relations with China as a strategy to potentially influence and pressure China in the future. Therefore, the expansion of economic relations between China and Italy is not viewed negatively by the US and other NATO countries.