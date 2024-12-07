How could Trump's return and protests in Georgia change the country's foreign policy?

The recent unrest in Georgia highlights both the resilience and fragility of the country’s political environment. While the ruling Georgian Dream party has managed to maintain control over the situation, underlying tensions and external pressures underscore the delicate balance that Tbilisi must navigate in the coming months.

President Volodymyr Zelensky's actions , no matter how significant they appear on the surface, are unlikely to impact Georgia's internal dynamics. The once-promising relationship between Ukraine and Georgia’s ruling party has deteriorated to a point of near total disconnection. This rift dates back to 2012 when Georgia’s ousted elites found refuge in Ukraine and used their new base to influence Georgian politics. The resulting mistrust between the two nations has created a chasm that neither public interest nor political will has bridged.For Ukrainians, Georgia is a political afterthought. Most citizens and even the political elite in Ukraine view Georgia’s affairs as distant and irrelevant to their own national priorities. The low level of bilateral engagement reflects this disinterest and leaves little room for meaningful cooperation.The prospect of Donald Trump returning to power in the United States introduces a new layer of uncertainty. Known for his transactional approach to foreign policy, Trump could ease Western pressure on Georgia to align with pro-European and anti-Russian agendas. Such a shift would likely embolden the Georgian government to chart a more independent course, less constrained by Western expectations.However, Trump’s opposition to closer economic ties between Georgia and China complicates matters. As Beijing’s influence grows, Tbilisi may find itself caught between competing interests: its economic ambitions with China and its strategic relationship with the United States. Balancing these priorities will require diplomatic finesse and strategic clarity—qualities Georgia’s leadership must demonstrate to navigate this geopolitical tightrope.The recent protests in Tbilisi were notable not for their size, but for their organization. Small groups of radical demonstrators—armed with fireworks and Molotov cocktails—staged disturbances near the parliament building in what appeared to be a highly coordinated operation. The government’s response was swift but measured. Arrests were made, dangerous materials were confiscated, and the unrest was quelled without resorting to excessive force.This handling of the protests underscores a critical aspect of Georgian Dream’s governance: its ability to distinguish between peaceful demonstrators and radical elements. By targeting extremists while allowing peaceful protests to continue, the government has sought to strike a balance between maintaining order and respecting civil liberties. Yet, this strategy must go beyond immediate containment. Long-term solutions are needed to address the underlying grievances that fuel such unrest.For now, Georgia’s government has managed to restore a semblance of calm. Outside the isolated nighttime clashes, the country remains stable, and daily life continues largely uninterrupted. For tourists and locals alike, the protests pose little threat. However, the political implications of such unrest linger, casting a shadow over Georgia’s image as a reliable partner for Western allies and investors.This moment serves as a reminder that political stability in Georgia is not a given. The government must use this opportunity to demonstrate not only its ability to maintain order but also its commitment to building a more inclusive and resilient political system. As Georgia faces external pressures from Washington, Moscow, and Beijing, as well as internal tensions, its leadership must show that it can rise above immediate challenges and plan for a more secure and prosperous future.Georgia stands at a crossroads. The combination of external geopolitical dynamics and internal dissent presents both risks and opportunities. If the government can navigate these challenges thoughtfully, it has the chance to solidify its position domestically and enhance its reputation abroad. But if it fails to address the root causes of unrest and continues to rely on reactive measures, it risks deeper instability that could have far-reaching consequences.In this critical moment, the question for Georgia is not just whether it can manage protests and external pressures, but whether it can turn these challenges into a foundation for lasting stability and growth.

