Identities of 4 of gunmen who committed terrorism in Crocus City Hall unveiled

The identities of out of four of the six terrorists who comkiyed shooting at Crocus City Hall have been revealed, News.az reports citing Russian media.

According to the information, those persons are 37-year-old Nasridinov Mahmadrasul, 51-year-old Ismonov Rivojidin, 21-year-old Safolzoda Shokhinjonn and 29-year-old Nazarov Rustam.

All of them are citizens of Tajikistan. It is still not known which of them has been detained.

