IDF: Over 30 Hamas sites targeted in Gaza airstrikes over past day - VIDEO

Dozens of gunmen were killed and sites belonging to Hamas and other terror groups were destroyed amid operations in the Gaza Strip over the past day, News.az reports citing the army press service.

More than 30 Hamas sites, including booby-trapped buildings, tunnels, and weapon depots, were targeted in airstrikes across Gaza, according to the military.The IDF says that in southern Gaza’s Rafah, troops under the 162nd Division killed more than 20 terror operatives by directing airstrikes.

