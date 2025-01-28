India’s defense transformation: A blow to Russia, a gain for the West

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Samir Muradov



India’s longstanding status as a primary market for Russian arms exports is undergoing a quiet but consequential transformation. For decades, Moscow served as New Delhi’s go-to partner for military hardware, forming the backbone of India’s defense strategy. However, this relationship is steadily evolving as India pivots toward Western defense suppliers, driven by a combination of strategic, technological, and geopolitical imperatives. This shift reflects not only India’s aspirations for modernization but also its recalibration of alliances in an increasingly multipolar world.

Photo: Rafale fighter jet is seen parked on the tarmac during its induction ceremony at an air force station in Ambala, India, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Make In India' project in New Delhi on September 25, 2014. (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

Since its independence, India has relied heavily on Soviet and later Russian military platforms to build its defense capabilities. From MiG fighters to Kilo-class submarines, Russian technology provided India with the means to maintain regional security and deter adversaries. This symbiotic relationship was underpinned by shared strategic interests during the Cold War and persisted into the 21st century.Yet, cracks began to emerge in this arrangement. Russia’s aging platforms, combined with challenges in maintenance, technological stagnation, and logistical inefficiencies, have diminished its appeal. The situation deteriorated further following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The conflict has forced Moscow to prioritize its domestic military needs, resulting in delays in delivering critical systems, such as the S-400 air defense system, and disruptions to the supply of spare parts. Western sanctions compounded these issues, raising serious doubts in New Delhi about Russia’s reliability as a defense partner.In response to these challenges, India has increasingly turned to Western defense suppliers, including the United States and France, for advanced military systems. Recent acquisitions, such as French Rafale fighter jets American AH-64 Apache helicopters , and P-8I Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft , underscore this strategic pivot. These systems represent a marked upgrade in technology, offering superior avionics, stealth capabilities, and weaponry compared to their Russian counterparts.India’s shift toward Western platforms is underpinned by three key factors. First, Western systems align with India’s ambitions to modernize its military and enhance operational readiness. Second, Western manufacturers offer robust after-sales support and reliable supply chains—areas where Russian suppliers have struggled. Third, geopolitical dynamics play a critical role. Moscow’s deepening ties with Beijing, a key rival of India, have raised concerns about the long-term viability of the Russian-Indian partnership.Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s "Make in India" initiative has become a cornerstone of the country’s defense strategy. This policy encourages foreign defense manufacturers to localize production, transfer technology, and invest in India’s industrial base. Western companies have been quick to capitalize on this opportunity. Boeing, for instance, has partnered with Tata to manufacture components for Apache helicopters, while Lockheed Martin has proposed localizing production of F-21 fighter jets.Such collaborations serve multiple purposes. They reduce India’s dependence on foreign suppliers, boost domestic manufacturing, and create high-skill jobs, contributing to economic growth. More importantly, they align with India’s long-term goal of becoming a self-reliant military power.Despite its pivot toward the West, India is not severing ties with Russia. Projects like the BrahMos missile—a joint venture between the two nations—highlight the enduring strategic value of their partnership. New Delhi recognizes the risks of alienating Moscow, particularly given Russia’s role in counterbalancing China in Eurasian geopolitics.Nevertheless, India’s growing reliance on Western defense suppliers signals a desire for greater autonomy and flexibility. This recalibration allows New Delhi to navigate a polarized international environment more effectively while safeguarding its national interests.India’s defense pivot has significant ramifications for both Russia and the global arms industry. For Moscow, losing India as a major customer would deal a heavy blow to its defense sector, already strained by sanctions and declining exports. Russia’s attempts to court new buyers, such as China and Iran, are unlikely to fully compensate for the loss of India’s lucrative market.Meanwhile, for Western defense manufacturers, India represents a vast and growing opportunity. Beyond commercial interests, deepening defense ties with New Delhi bolsters the strategic position of the United States, France, and other allies in the Indo-Pacific, a region increasingly seen as the epicenter of global power competition.India’s pivot toward Western defense platforms marks a decisive moment in its strategic evolution. It reflects a broader rethinking of alliances and priorities as New Delhi seeks to assert its role as a global power. This shift not only enhances India’s military capabilities but also strengthens its ability to navigate the complexities of a multipolar world.For Russia, this transformation serves as a wake-up call, signaling the diminishing effectiveness of its traditional influence in Asia. For the West, it is a timely reminder of the opportunities that arise from offering technological superiority, reliable partnerships, and economic collaboration. As India charts its course in this new era, it exemplifies how nations can leverage shifting global dynamics to secure both their sovereignty and their standing on the world stage.

