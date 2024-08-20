INTERVIEW: War in Ukraine: What's next for Georgia?

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Samir Muradov



News.Az presents an interview with Georgian political scientist and former Commander of the Georgian Air Force, Amiran Salukvadze.

- The current level of relations between Georgia and the United States does not match the strategic partnership that was proclaimed 15 years ago in the relevant declaration. For many years, these relations were maintained at a high level, but in recent years, cracks have appeared. According to the Georgian authorities, much was spoiled during the tenure of the previous U.S. ambassador in Tbilisi. These reasons were openly discussed. Additionally, it seems that today the U.S. administration does not perceive the messages coming from Tbilisi. These disagreements and tensions have especially intensified after Russia's aggression against Ukraine. However, I am convinced that there are no unsolvable issues, and the parties will find common ground. The relationship between the two countries is built on a solid foundation, and improving it is in the interest of both Georgia and the United States.- Relations between states are a two-way process. The Georgian government is doing everything within its power to avoid disagreements with its American partners. However, it is crucial that both sides listen to each other. Georgia is a small country, and its influence is limited, but even small states have their own interests that must be heard. Georgia does not make great demands on its partners. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has repeatedly stated that the relationship between the two countries requires a reset, and the Georgian government is ready for this. Georgia has always faithfully fulfilled its obligations to its partners and remained a reliable ally. Improving relations is in the interest not only of Georgia but also of the United States and the entire region. I hope that the parties will quickly find common ground. I wouldn't say they should start from scratch, as these small disagreements can simply be erased from history, and the relationship can continue from where it was interrupted.- The ruling party of Georgia has specific claims against the activities of certain non-governmental organizations, which, in their opinion, have effectively blurred the line between politics and their activities. These claims have been voiced many times, and I think your readers are familiar with them. As for the disagreements between the U.S. and Georgian administrations, I do not believe that the main reason lies in the NGO law. Rather, it is a pretext, not the cause. If there are nuances in this law that cause disagreements, they can always be discussed and the necessary changes made. I don't see any problems in this. However, considering that it is now the pre-election period in both countries, both sides are focused on domestic matters and preparing for the elections. After the elections, they will have more time to improve their relations, and all these disagreements can be resolved. As the Prime Minister of Georgia noted, the government has made its statements and is now in a waiting mode.- Not long ago, literally during the Obama administration, when the Democrats were also in power in the U.S., American and European partners, on the contrary, called for establishing dialogue with Russia and reducing tensions between Georgia and its northern neighbor. However, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the situation has changed dramatically, and it is now difficult to take any steps in this direction. Under the current conditions, it is difficult to address the issues that exist between Georgia and Russia. As you know, there are no diplomatic relations between Georgia and Russia due to the occupation of our two regions: Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Georgia's territorial integrity is a red line that our government is not ready to cross. Georgia pursues a pragmatic policy that takes into account its national interests. We have a specific strategy for the peaceful resolution of all issues, primarily the restoration of territorial integrity, but the overall tension in the world caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine creates an unfavorable backdrop for their resolution.- All wars end, and the Russian-Ukrainian war will be no exception. I wish Ukraine peace, a resolution to its territorial issues, and the preservation of its sovereignty. After the end of this war, much will change, just as it has now. The world order that existed after World War II has effectively collapsed. The security architecture built on it has also collapsed. Today, there is virtually no international agreement between Russia and the West that served as the foundation for this architecture. Of course, different scenarios of what the world order will be like after the war can be discussed, but no one can even approximately predict the overall picture or its contours. Much will depend on the outcome of this war and its consequences. But there are other conflicts that, though they may seem distant, still influence global politics.Georgia's geographical location is such that any of these conflicts reflects on the situation in our region, the South Caucasus. Serious frictions are now being observed between global players, large states due to transnational projects and transit routes. The war is not over yet, and no one can say for sure how global politics and the situation in the world as a whole will develop. How will Georgia balance in these processes? It all depends on how these processes develop, what situation will arise, and what interests the major powers will have. Georgia is tied to regional projects, and we have key issues such as territorial integrity and their resolution. How our strategy for solving these issues will change depends on changes in the global and regional situation. As I have already mentioned, Georgia has proven for decades that it is a reliable partner and ally, and in the future, Georgia will maintain this balance.- We'll see how events unfold in the future. As for the U.S., I repeat, the Georgian government is ready to reset relations. I do not see any unresolved issues between our countries. At least, the Georgian government is committed to developing relations at the level of strategic partnership. As for relations with Russia, Georgia has specific interests, and the development of these relations will be based on them.- Regarding the visit of two American politicians to Georgia, in particular, Senator Jeanne Shaheen, who has long-standing ties with Georgia, I believe that the statements she made after the visit are, at the very least, unfair. The Georgian government is doing one thing, but she speaks of another. The Prime Minister has stated his readiness to reset and deepen relations between Georgia and the U.S. However, Senator Shaheen noted that she heard hostile remarks. The best way to resolve bilateral relations is to discuss them behind closed doors. However, I repeat, it is now the pre-election period in both Georgia and the U.S., and the governments of both countries will be focused on the elections. Such statements during this period, of course, affect voters. It would be advisable to refrain from such remarks. The real situation is completely different and is determined by the interests of both countries. I hope that the reset mentioned by the Prime Minister of Georgia will begin soon.

News.Az