Iran vs Israel: Where will the new escalation in the Middle East lead?

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Sabina Alizade



In recent days, the situation in the Middle East has sharply deteriorated due to threats of attacks on Israel from Iran and Hezbollah. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is actively working to reduce tensions in the region to prevent destructive consequences and avoid a full-scale conflict.

On July 31, 2024, the situation escalated again after the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas’ political bureau, in Tehran. Haniyeh had arrived in Iran to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, and was killed by a rocket strike. This event provoked anger in the Muslim world and threats of revenge. Iran, in turn, vowed to retaliate against Israel for the assassination.In response to these events, Antony Blinken held phone talks with colleagues from the Group of Seven (G7) to exert diplomatic pressure on Iran and Hezbollah. Blinken expressed concern about a possible attack on Israel in the next 24-48 hours and emphasized the need for urgent measures to de-escalate tensions. According to Axios, he noted that while an attack is not inevitable in the coming days, diplomatic efforts are critically important now. Blinken also highlighted the need to limit the potential impact of an attack and prevent the conflict from escalating into a full-scale war.Western publications such as Axios and The Jerusalem Post report that Iran may be planning an attack on Israel on August 12-13, one of the most tragic days in the Jewish calendar, Tisha B'Av, which commemorates the destruction of the First and Second Temples in Jerusalem. Choosing this date indicates Iran's intention not only to cause physical damage but also to inflict significant emotional and psychological impact on Israelis.Reports indicate that Iran plans to link the attack with Lebanon’s Hezbollah. Amid these threats, international efforts are focused on preventing military conflict and minimizing potential losses. On August 1, the terrorist organization Hezbollah launched rocket attacks on northern Israel from Lebanon. On the night of August 4, Hezbollah intensified aggression by firing about 30 rockets at the Upper Galilee region of Israel. These actions indicate increasing violence and threats from Iran-backed groups.The United States plays a key role in diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation of the conflict. Secretary of State Blinken is actively working to persuade the international community to pressure Iran and Hezbollah and support Israel in its efforts to protect its territory and people.European countries and international organizations such as the UN also call for de-escalation and negotiations to achieve a ceasefire. However, the actions of Iran and Hezbollah, especially rocket attacks and the threat of new strikes, cast doubt on the effectiveness of these efforts.that the Middle East is currently at a standstill, awaiting a resolution. According to him, there are currently two camps: on one side, Israel, the U.S., the UK, France, and moderate Arab regimes in the Persian Gulf, including the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, Saudi Arabia, Amman, Jordan, and Egypt. These countries helped repel an Iranian attack in mid-April this year. On the other side, the Iranian regime and the quasi-Shia terrorist organization Hezbollah, headquartered in Lebanon, as well as similar quasi-Shia terrorist organizations in Syria and Iraq. The Yemeni Houthi group also supports Iran. Iran wants to save face and retaliate against Israel for the killing of a senior Hezbollah figure. In response to the attack, Hezbollah launched rockets at a Druze village in northern Israel, killing children playing soccer. This is in response to the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, one of the key figures in the Sunni-oriented Hamas organization, which is supported by the Iranian regime.Mikhail Finkel noted that America is trying to engage in a diplomatic game to help Iran maintain a moderate stance and prevent the conflict from escalating into a regional war. The expert believes that no one knows the intentions of Iran’s leadership. It is important to understand whether an attack on Israel is truly necessary for Iran.The expert emphasized that everything depends on the scale of the attack on Israel, and if intelligence warns of its inevitability, Israel may launch a preemptive strike in coalition with the U.S. This could include a powerful preemptive strike against the Iranian regime. Israel has repeatedly thwarted nuclear ambitions in the region by destroying nuclear reactors, as it did in Iraq and Syria. If Iran and its proxies, such as Hezbollah and the Houthis, do not abandon their plans, this could lead to a major war and strikes against Iran.The political analyst also noted that the evacuation of diplomats and foreigners from Lebanon is in full swing. Israel has warned it is ready to destroy Hezbollah, and although Iran may back down from an attack, the potential consequences should be considered since it is surrounded on different fronts. Ultimately, the situation in the Middle East is on the brink. Israel and its allies are determined to protect their interests and security, while Iran and its proxies are pushing the limits, threatening regional stability. The international community, including the UN and major powers, must make maximum efforts to prevent escalation. Diplomacy and negotiations remain key tools for easing tensions and finding peaceful solutions.Nevertheless, Israel is prepared for any scenario and will act decisively if necessary. Any attempt by Iran to carry out its threats will face a strong response. We have already seen Israel effectively neutralize threats, and this case will be no exception. Israel will continue to strengthen its defense and alliances to be ready for any challenge.

News.Az