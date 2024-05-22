Ireland officially recognizes Palestinian state - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ireland on Wednesday officially recognized the Palestinian state, Prime Minister Simon Harris announced at a Dublin press conference, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Harris said the decision was taken last month and he had confirmed that Ireland would take this step alongside Spain.“Today, Ireland, Norway and Spain are announcing that we recognize the state of Palestine," he said, adding: “Each of us will now undertake whatever national steps are necessary to give effect to that decision."Harris said he has “spoken with a number of other leaders and counterparts and I'm confident that further countries will join us in taking this important step in the coming weeks.”“This is a historic and important day for Ireland and for Palestine,” he said.The Irish government will announce the recognition of Palestinian territories as an independent state on Wednesday, according to sources familiar with the matter as saying, News.Az reports citing Reuters.Ireland's Prime Minister Simon Harris and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defense Micheal Martin will announce the initiative during a press briefing scheduled for Wednesday morning.In late April, the EU’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said that, by the end of May, several EU countries would recognize a Palestinian state. So far, 143 out of 193 United Nations (UN) member countries, including Russia, have recognized Palestine’s independence.

