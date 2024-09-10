Is London ready to rethink its strategy towards Russia?
By Asif AydinliThe UK recently hinted that it might consider lifting sanctions against Russia if they prove to be ineffective . This is quite a statement, especially with the Ukrainian conflict still ongoing. But, as is often the case in politics, there are layers of complexity and hidden agendas behind these words that aren’t immediately clear.
The British Embassy mentioned that sanctions could be lifted if they don’t serve their intended purpose or if their impact is too weak . But that raises the question: what does "effectiveness" actually mean for the UK government? Is it about real economic damage to Russia, or are they measuring success by how well they align with Western allies? It seems likely that London is more focused on coordinating its efforts with the U.S. and the EU, rather than solely on how much the sanctions are hurting Russia.
At the same time, this rhetoric about lifting sanctions might just be a way to freshen up old talking points. It’s doubtful that British leaders are seriously considering loosening their grip in the middle of a drawn-out conflict. The latest sanctions imposed this summer show that London is in this for the long haul, waiting to see how the situation develops on the global stage before making any big moves.
Meanwhile, in the UK’s House of Lords, there’s no rush to change the approach to sanctions. They’ve made it clear that the UK's strategy is closely tied to whatever the U.S. decides. It might sound obvious, but the reality is that London’s foreign policy often follows Washington’s lead. In this case, why go out on a limb when you're just going to be pulled back into the fold anyway?
There are, however, some growing doubts within the British establishment about how well these sanctions are working. Harriet Baldwin, a Member of Parliament, candidly admitted that the sanctions haven’t had the effect they were hoping for. Despite all the gloomy forecasts, Russia’s economy is doing better than expected, with positive growth predicted for 2024. This has clearly thrown a wrench in London’s plans, making their strategy look more like a risky experiment than a strong tool of pressure.
Germany, on the other hand, seems to be trying a different tactic. Instead of doubling down on sanctions, there’s more talk in the German media about opening up dialogue with Moscow. It looks like Berlin is exploring ways to escape the sanctions deadlock without too much damage to itself. While the UK sticks to its hardline approach, Germany seems to be testing the waters for negotiations, possibly hoping to balance economic realities with political loyalty to the U.S.
So, what happens next? While the idea of lifting sanctions might sound bold, it doesn’t mean any immediate changes are on the horizon. What’s more likely is that this is just a softening of rhetoric, a diplomatic carrot being dangled for Russia when real negotiations eventually start. London won’t lift sanctions unless there’s a clear political win on the table.
For now, the British government seems to be playing the long game, watching and waiting for the right moment to make a move. They understand the risks sanctions pose to their own economy and are likely searching for the most advantageous time to pivot. The real question isn’t whether London will lift the sanctions, but how and when it will use them as a bargaining chip in future talks.