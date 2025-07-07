Israel-Gaza war: Key developments during June 30-July 7

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel-Gaza war escalated significantly over the past week, with fierce battles, devastating airstrikes, and growing international alarm over the humanitarian crisis in the enclave. As the conflict entered its tenth month, both military and civilian casualties mounted, while diplomatic efforts to secure a ceasefire struggled to gain traction, News.Az reports.

On June 30, Israeli forces continued their ground offensive in Shujaiya, eastern Gaza City, engaging in heavy fighting with Hamas fighters. The Gaza Health Ministry reported over 100 Palestinian deaths within 24 hours, underscoring the intensity of the clashes. The United Nations warned that famine risk in northern Gaza had become critical, with aid deliveries still largely obstructed.

By July 1, Israel confirmed the loss of 11 soldiers over the previous weekend, marking one of the deadliest periods for its troops since January. Hamas’s al-Qassam Brigades claimed responsibility for improvised explosive device attacks targeting Israeli forces in Gaza City. Meanwhile, mass protests erupted in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, with demonstrators demanding a hostage release deal and early elections.

On July 2, the Israeli military began withdrawing some of its troops from Shujaiya after a two-week offensive that flattened entire neighborhoods and displaced thousands. U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan visited Israel to push for renewed ceasefire negotiations.

Airstrikes resumed on July 3, targeting Khan Younis and Rafah, where the Israeli military claimed to strike Hamas tunnels and command centers. At least 42 Palestinians were reported killed in the attacks. The International Committee of the Red Cross warned that Gaza’s healthcare infrastructure was on the brink of collapse.

July 4 saw thousands of Palestinians mark Eid al-Adha amid the ruins of their homes, holding prayers and calling for peace. Accusations from Israel that UNRWA personnel were complicit in Hamas operations were swiftly denied by the United Nations. In a rare statement, Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh appealed for international action to end what he termed “massacres.”

The Israeli army tightened its hold on Rafah on July 5, continuing its push to dismantle the remaining Hamas brigades. The Palestinian death toll surpassed 38,000, according to Gaza authorities. Egypt issued a renewed appeal for both sides to accept a revised truce and hostage exchange proposal.

On July 6, Israeli drone strikes killed two senior Hamas commanders near Deir al-Balah, prompting retaliatory rocket fire from Gaza. The barrage caused damage but no reported casualties in southern Israel. UN Secretary-General António Guterres once again urged both parties to agree to a sustained ceasefire and ensure humanitarian access to the enclave.

As of July 7, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Israel was nearing “total victory,” though he acknowledged that “difficult days” still lay ahead. The World Food Programme issued a grim warning that 70 percent of Gaza’s population now faces starvation. Ceasefire negotiations resumed in Doha under Qatari and Egyptian mediation, but no progress had been reported by the end of the day.

With no clear resolution in sight, the humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate rapidly, while both military operations and diplomatic efforts remain at an impasse.

News.Az