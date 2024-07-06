Masoud Pezeshkian won Iran presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Health Minister and reformist Masoud Pezeshkian won the Iranian presidential election.

This was announced by the official representative of the Islamic Republic's election headquarters, Mohsen Eslami, on the IRIB TV channel.According to the results of processing all 30.53 million ballots, Pezeshkian, who became the ninth elected president in the history of modern Iran, received 16.384 million votes - at least 53.6% of the total.The representative of Iran's leader in the Supreme National Security Council, conservative Saeed Jalili, received 13.538 million votes - 44.3%.Eslami reported that voter turnout was 49.8%. According to him, a total of 30.53 million voters participated in the second round of voting, while approximately 61 million people are eligible to vote in the Islamic Republic.

News.Az