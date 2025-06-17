Middle East on the brink: Expert warns of prolonged Iran–Israel conflict– INTERVIEW

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Asif Aydinli

As tensions in the Middle East reach a boiling point following Israel’s large-scale strikes on Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure, News.Az spoke with Vasiko Papava, Founder of the Institute of Middle East and Caucasus Studies in Georgia. In this exclusive interview, Papava offers a sober assessment of the current crisis, its potential ramifications for global stability, and how regional actors like Azerbaijan could be affected.

– How do you assess the latest escalation between Iran and Israel?

-The current escalation between Iran and Israel must be viewed as one of the most dangerous and potentially destructive confrontations in the Middle East in recent decades. Both sides have mobilized not only military assets but also strategic levers that could escalate the conflict into a broader regional or even global war.

From a military-operational standpoint, Israel achieved notable success: its strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and IRGC command centers temporarily disrupted Tehran’s military infrastructure. Mossad's special operations inside Iran have further demonstrated Israel’s capacity for covert actions deep within enemy territory. However, Iran’s response was powerful and well-coordinated—massive missile and drone attacks on Haifa, Tel Aviv, and other locations showed that Tehran retains strategic-level response capabilities, despite suffering significant losses.

It is important to underscore that, unlike previous incidents, this confrontation has transcended proxy warfare and evolved into a direct state-on-state conflict between two militarily advanced nations. While Iran’s armed forces significantly lag behind Israel’s in terms of technology—particularly in aviation, intelligence, and precision weaponry—Tehran compensates with asymmetrical capabilities and strategic depth.

Iran has built a vast infrastructure of ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and attack drones. Although not always accurate, these systems can overload enemy air defenses and inflict considerable damage on critical infrastructure.

Geography is another advantage for Iran. Its expansive territory, network of underground bases, and access to strategic areas such as the Strait of Hormuz give it leverage over global energy flows. The threat of disrupting oil and gas transit from the Persian Gulf is a real pressure point not only for Israel but also for its Western allies.

Moreover, the ideological and institutional mobilization within Iran remains a key factor. The IRGC functions as a state within a state, with its own logistics, intelligence, and operations command. In times of crisis, it is capable of launching scalable countermeasures—from cyberattacks to clandestine foreign operations.

In sum, despite its technological disadvantages, Iran offsets its weaknesses through a mix of asymmetrical tools, strategic resilience, and centralized mobilization. This makes Tehran a dangerous and unpredictable adversary, even when facing Israel’s overwhelming conventional military superiority.

Geopolitically, the implications are catastrophic. Talks between Iran and the U.S. over the nuclear deal have been suspended indefinitely. The G7 and EU are scrambling diplomatically but lack concrete leverage. Oil prices are already rising, and markets are showing signs of volatility. There’s also a real risk that other regional and extra-regional actors could be drawn in, each with their own interests in this escalating confrontation.

Strategically, Iran views its nuclear program as a vital pillar of national security and deterrence, especially in the face of Israel’s military superiority. Iranian leaders have stated that possessing nuclear weapons would not only secure their sovereignty but also increase Tehran’s influence in the region. In response, Israel will likely continue—and perhaps intensify—its airstrikes and pressure campaigns against Iran’s nuclear and military infrastructure.

This situation renders the region not just a flashpoint but a potential epicenter of a new global crisis.

– What are your predictions regarding the duration of this latest round of escalation?

-The duration of this escalation depends on the balance between military objectives and international pressure. However, given the current trajectory, it is safe to say that this is not a short-term episode. Both sides appear to have crossed a threshold from which returning to the “previous rules of the game” is increasingly unlikely.

While precise timelines are impossible to predict, Israel is unlikely to abandon its goal of seriously damaging Iran’s nuclear and military capabilities. This remains a strategic priority, especially in light of Israel’s damaged international legitimacy following events in Gaza.

Tehran, for its part, will aim not only to defend itself but also to demonstrate its capacity for retaliation—possibly via its allies in Lebanon and Yemen. However, these proxy forces—Hezbollah and the Houthis—are more likely to supplement Iran’s efforts rather than change the course of the conflict.

The situation’s further evolution will depend on many factors, including global diplomatic pressure, internal dynamics in both countries, and shifts in regional alliances. External players are especially important here. The U.S. is under conflicting pressures: on one hand, to support Israel; on the other, to avoid a full-blown regional war. The EU, Russia, and China are trying to mediate but have limited influence at this stage.

If international mediation fails in the coming weeks, the conflict could enter a prolonged phase of chronic instability—marked by cycles of missile exchanges, sabotage, and proxy attacks.

Matters could escalate dramatically if Iran accelerates uranium enrichment or if Israel targets key political centers in Tehran. Such developments could spiral out of control.

We are therefore likely to witness a drawn-out escalation characterized by direct strikes, diplomatic maneuvering, and covert proxy warfare. This confrontation could end either through mutual exhaustion or a dramatic shift—toward full-scale war or enforced resolution.

– Do you believe the conflict with Israel could destabilize Iran internally, or might it instead unite Iranian society?

-The conflict’s impact on Iran’s domestic situation is twofold. In the short term, it may foster national unity; over the longer term, it poses a serious threat of destabilization.

Historically, the Iranian regime has used external threats—particularly from Israel and the U.S.—to rally public support. In the early days of this conflict, state media emphasized national unity, portraying a society ready to resist aggression. Even moderate and reformist political factions refrained from public criticism. This sense of unity is especially visible in cities directly affected by attacks and among IRGC families. For the regime, this is an opportunity to deflect attention from internal problems and economic hardship.

However, this unity is superficial and likely short-lived. Iran’s economy is in deep crisis—high inflation, unemployment, industrial stagnation, and a chronic currency shortage. These conditions will only worsen as the conflict drags on. Renewed sanctions, the exodus of investors, and disruptions in Persian Gulf logistics could deal devastating blows.

The key factor is trust. Recent protest waves, including the mass demonstrations of 2022–2023, have eroded public confidence in the regime. A new war doesn’t erase that frustration—it only temporarily suspends it. If the conflict continues or leads to significant casualties, public discontent could quickly resurface, even within the political and religious elite.

Thus, while the conflict may provide a tactical opportunity for the government to manage public sentiment, it is a fragile advantage. Without real economic improvements and political reforms, the same war that temporarily unites society could ultimately fuel the next wave of domestic unrest.

– What consequences could Israel’s attack on Iran have for Azerbaijan?

-Israel’s military action against Iran could have serious repercussions across the South Caucasus—an area where external conflicts always ripple through internal and interstate dynamics. In this context, Azerbaijan's role becomes especially significant.

Given its strategic location and independent foreign policy, Azerbaijan finds itself under intense scrutiny. It borders Iran and maintains close ties with Israel, especially in security, technology, and energy. This dual alignment concerns Tehran, which views Baku’s cooperation with Tel Aviv as a threat to its regional interests.

Should the conflict expand toward the Caspian Sea, critical export routes—like the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan pipeline—could be compromised. Any disruption of these logistical corridors through attacks or blockades would hurt not only Azerbaijan but also its European and Turkish economic partners.

There is also a reputational dimension. As the conflict escalates, Baku may have to balance its strategic cooperation with Israel against the need to remain neutral and avoid becoming a target of Iranian retaliation. This balancing act could strain ties with Iran, Türkiye, and other Islamic countries sensitive to Middle Eastern developments.

Nonetheless, Azerbaijan approaches this challenge as a pragmatic and strategic actor. It has developed mechanisms for regional cooperation—especially with Türkiye and Pakistan—which provide it with a degree of diplomatic flexibility.

In this way, Azerbaijan is not merely a passive player. It retains autonomy and carefully navigates between competing powers to protect its national interests. While maintaining caution and avoiding direct involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict, Baku continues to pursue practical partnerships, including with Israel, based on shared objectives.

In recent years, Azerbaijan has shown a commitment to combining flexibility in foreign policy with consistency in achieving core national goals. This approach helps minimize external risks and sustain strong positioning both in the South Caucasus and in the wider regional context.

