Mykhailo Zhyrokhov: Negotiations are possible, but only as a pause before the next phase of war – INTERVIEW

Mykhailo Zhyrokhov: Negotiations are possible, but only as a pause before the next phase of war – INTERVIEW

Mykhailo Zhyrokhov: Negotiations are possible, but only as a pause before the next phase of war – INTERVIEW

+ ↺ − 16 px

By Asif Aydinly





February 24 marked three years since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine . Over this period, the war has gone through several phases, and the global geopolitical landscape has shifted significantly. How has the balance of power on the front changed? How effective have Western sanctions been? And is a diplomatic resolution to the conflict possible in the near future?

In an exclusive interview with News.Az, Ukrainian military expert Mykhailo Zhyrokhov discussed the current state of the conflict, the international response to the war, and the most likely scenarios for its future development.

– It has been three years since Russia invaded Ukraine. How would you assess the current situation on the front lines after these three years? What strategic changes can be noted?

– The war in Ukraine, which began in February 2014 with Russia's annexation of Crimea, has gone through multiple stages. The latest phase, which continues to this day, started on February 24, 2022. Three years later, the situation on the front can be characterized as a "positional deadlock"—neither the aggressor state nor Ukraine has been able to achieve its strategic objectives.

Moscow no longer mentions "denazification" and "demilitarization," and the Ukrainian territories hastily incorporated into Russia’s Constitution remain only partially occupied. Russia has failed to retain control over any regional capital. At the same time, the Ukrainian army has managed to hold its ground, but the political goal of restoring the 1991 borders remains distant—and with each passing day, that prospect grows even more remote.

Russia’s strategic objectives have gradually shifted toward tactical goals, such as attempts to capture individual district centers in the Donetsk region. However, Moscow has succeeded in imposing a war of attrition on Ukraine, reminiscent of World War II-era conflicts, where the number of mobilized troops plays a decisive role. Given Ukraine’s demographic situation, this scenario is highly disadvantageous for Kyiv.

Photo: AFP

– How effective have Western sanctions against Russia been over the past three years? Are there signs of their easing or, conversely, tightening?

– International experience shows that sanctions are not a panacea. For example, Iran has been living under sanctions for more than 40 years. Russia, as a major economy, was deeply integrated into global markets, making it impossible to completely isolate it within three years.

Furthermore, several countries, including China, Turkey, and India, have not joined the sanctions regime and have instead become key intermediaries for importing Western goods into Russia. This has softened the impact of the restrictions. However, sanction pressure in specific sectors—such as finance and the supply of high-tech products—continues to escalate.

– How has the international stance on Ukraine and Russia evolved during this period? Which countries have remained neutral, and which have increased their support for one side?

– The international position on Ukraine fluctuates depending on the political climate in different countries. For example, following elections in the U.S. and Slovakia, the official stance of their leadership has undergone significant changes.

At the same time, most Western countries that supported Ukraine in 2022 continue to provide assistance, albeit with varying degrees of caution and conditions attached.

As for the Global South, its stance remains largely unchanged—many nations either openly support Russia or maintain a formal neutrality. Post-Soviet states also strive to distance themselves from the conflict, given their considerable economic interests in Russia.

Photo: Russian Foreign Ministry

– What is the most likely scenario for the end of the conflict at this stage? Could diplomatic negotiations take place in the near future under the patronage of the Trump administration?

– Every war eventually ends with a peace agreement, although there are exceptions—such as the ongoing Korean War, which has never formally concluded, or the absence of a peace treaty between the Soviet Union and Japan.

There have already been attempts at a settlement, particularly through the Minsk Agreements in 2014–2015. However, those efforts demonstrated that Russia is not interested in a lasting peace. Moscow continues to pursue revanchist goals, attempting to recreate a "USSR 2.0"—a project that is impossible without Ukraine.

Moreover, Russia seeks to strengthen its influence in Eastern Europe, making a pro-Russian government in Kyiv essential to its ambitions. Moscow wants to steer Ukraine toward integration with the Eurasian Economic Union, BRICS, and the Union State with Belarus.

Therefore, the likelihood of peace negotiations in the near future remains extremely low. Any potential diplomatic moves would likely amount to a temporary truce before the next phase of the war.

News.Az